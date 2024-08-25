“Missed an open goal” shock as American rider snubbed for MotoGP move

"Natural fit" Joe Roberts set to be overlooked in a blow for US riders

Joe Roberts
Joe Roberts

Surprise has been expressed over Joe Roberts seemingly being ignored for a MotoGP switch.

US-backed Trackhouse, the Aprilia satellite team, were strongly linked with bringing Moto2’s American talent Roberts into their team next season.

But, instead, they have confirmed the signing of his Japanese Moto2 rival Ai Ogura alongside Raul Fernandez.

Neil Hodgson told TNT Sport about Roberts: “We all thought it was the natural fit.

“The only question with Roberts was: is he fast enough this year? He has answered those questions with race victories. He’s in the battle for the championship with Ogura.

“I would put Ogura in front of him for overall speed. But when you think about the commercial aspect, in general?

“Especially for Trackhouse, an American team trying to do it a bit differently, they are going to work on social media to grow the sport.

“I feel like they’ve missed an open goal! Roberts is charismatic, good looking Californian - everything you want to sell the sport to a wider audience.

“Instead, you have chosen Ogura. Who is a fraction faster on the track. I feel like it’s a missed opportunity.”

Alex Lowes said about Ogura: “You can’t argue he doesn’t deserve it. He’s a talent who deserves a seat in MotoGP.

“But it would have been lovely to see someone with Joe’s personality, an American back in MotoGP. I think we would have all loved that, and it made sense. It’s a shame.”

Hodgson pointed out: “Between Spanish and Italians, 16 riders, there are two English-speaking riders with Jack Miller and Brad Binder.”

Lowes replied: “You never want to begrudge anyone an opportunity. Ogura, talent-wise, deserves it. “

Hodgson warned that Trackhouse’s snub of Roberts will cause a lack of American riders in MotoGP for several years to come.

“He will be 28 next year,” Hodgson said about Roberts. “All the seats are taken, most people are on two-year deals.

“So there is no American rider in MotoGP… for, how long?

“We’re in the same situation with British riders. After Jake Dixon, who looks like he won’t get a chance, we’ve got a long wait.”

Roberts is third in the Moto2 standings, Ogura is second. Sergio Garcia leads the championship.

Moto2 riders who will step up into MotoGP next year include Ogura at Trackhouse, Fermin Aldeguer with Ducati (inevitably Gresini), while Somkiat Chantra is heavily linked with LCR Honda.

But, there will be no room for Roberts seemingly.

Read More

Latest News

F1
Results
8m ago
2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Race Results
Start of the Dutch Grand Prix
Start of the Dutch Grand Prix
F1
Race Report
11m ago
Lando Norris overcomes another poor start to dominate F1 Dutch Grand Prix
Lando Norris at the Dutch Grand Prix
Lando Norris at the Dutch Grand Prix
BSB
News
30m ago
Update on Andrew Irwin after crash at Cadwell Park
Andrew Irwin
Andrew Irwin
MotoGP
News
46m ago
“Missed an open goal” shock as American rider snubbed for MotoGP move
Joe Roberts
Joe Roberts
F1
News
53m ago
Lawrence Stroll put on the spot about Adrian Newey during Martin Brundle grid walk
Lawrence Stroll
Lawrence Stroll

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
KTM “have to be disappointed” with Austrian MotoGP performance
Brad Binder
Brad Binder
F1
2h ago
F1 Dutch Grand Prix LIVE!
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
BSB
Results
3h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park - Qualifying Results
Jason O'Halloran, BSB, 2024, Cadwell Park
Jason O'Halloran, BSB, 2024, Cadwell Park
© Ian Hopgood Photography
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Herve Poncharal: “Unbeatable” Enea Bastianini Tech3's “best possibility” for MotoGP 2025
Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose