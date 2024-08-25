“Missed an open goal” shock as American rider snubbed for MotoGP move

Surprise has been expressed over Joe Roberts seemingly being ignored for a MotoGP switch.

US-backed Trackhouse, the Aprilia satellite team, were strongly linked with bringing Moto2’s American talent Roberts into their team next season.

But, instead, they have confirmed the signing of his Japanese Moto2 rival Ai Ogura alongside Raul Fernandez.

Neil Hodgson told TNT Sport about Roberts: “We all thought it was the natural fit.

“The only question with Roberts was: is he fast enough this year? He has answered those questions with race victories. He’s in the battle for the championship with Ogura.

“I would put Ogura in front of him for overall speed. But when you think about the commercial aspect, in general?

“Especially for Trackhouse, an American team trying to do it a bit differently, they are going to work on social media to grow the sport.

“I feel like they’ve missed an open goal! Roberts is charismatic, good looking Californian - everything you want to sell the sport to a wider audience.

“Instead, you have chosen Ogura. Who is a fraction faster on the track. I feel like it’s a missed opportunity.”

Alex Lowes said about Ogura: “You can’t argue he doesn’t deserve it. He’s a talent who deserves a seat in MotoGP.

“But it would have been lovely to see someone with Joe’s personality, an American back in MotoGP. I think we would have all loved that, and it made sense. It’s a shame.”

Hodgson pointed out: “Between Spanish and Italians, 16 riders, there are two English-speaking riders with Jack Miller and Brad Binder.”

Lowes replied: “You never want to begrudge anyone an opportunity. Ogura, talent-wise, deserves it. “

Hodgson warned that Trackhouse’s snub of Roberts will cause a lack of American riders in MotoGP for several years to come.

“He will be 28 next year,” Hodgson said about Roberts. “All the seats are taken, most people are on two-year deals.

“So there is no American rider in MotoGP… for, how long?

“We’re in the same situation with British riders. After Jake Dixon, who looks like he won’t get a chance, we’ve got a long wait.”

Roberts is third in the Moto2 standings, Ogura is second. Sergio Garcia leads the championship.

Moto2 riders who will step up into MotoGP next year include Ogura at Trackhouse, Fermin Aldeguer with Ducati (inevitably Gresini), while Somkiat Chantra is heavily linked with LCR Honda.

But, there will be no room for Roberts seemingly.