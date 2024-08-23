Trackhouse explains overlooking Joe Roberts for 2025 MotoGP ride

“For us it’s important to reach out to as many different cultures as possible”

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks has explained why the Aprilia satellite team overlooked Joe Roberts for a MotoGP ride in 2025.

The arrival of the American team into the premier class brought with it the strong expectation that Moto2 frontrunner Roberts would get one of those Aprilias for 2025.

And while Trackhouse is known to have held discussions with Roberts over a 2025 deal, it has elected to re-sign Spaniard Raul Fernandez and secure Japanese talent Ai Ogura to a two-year deal.

It has raised questions as to why an American team would not seek to promote a strong US-born rider, with double Moto2 race winner Roberts only 32 points off the championship lead in third.

However, Marks says expanding his company beyond America has been “fundamentally important to us” and would like to invest in US motorcycle racing at grassroots level as part of a long-term plan.

“Why not anybody,” he replied when TNT Sport asked him about Trackhouse not signing Roberts.

“Everybody’s got a story, and I’m a big fan of Joe. I like Joe, I’m a big fan of his talent.

“I think the important thing is we have this big vision and big strategy as a company, and Trackhouse Racing MotoGP is the international expansion of the Trackhouse brand.

“And for us, it’s important to try to reach out to as many different cultures as possible, represent as many different parts of the world as possible.

“I think one day there is obviously an opportunity to have an American on our bikes.

“I think as a company we would like to make an investment in America at the entry level of motorcycle racing, try to make an impact to bring more talent at a younger age into motorcycle racing.

“But today, in 2024, 2025, this motorcycle racing team really represents an international expansion for the company and that was fundamentally important to us.”

With all seats on the 2025 MotoGP grid either officially secured or already earmarked for other riders, Roberts faces another year in Moto2.

He isn’t the only notable Moto2 name set to miss out, though, with current championship leader Sergio Garcia having his options for promotion shut down. 

