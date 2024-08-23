Gigi Dall’Igna says Ducati’s Austria MotoGP dominance ‘reflects real values of the championship’

Ducati’s general manager Gigi Dall’Igna says Ducati’s dominance of the Austrian Grand Prix was a reflection of the “real values” of the 2024 MotoGP championship.

The Italian squad locked out the top four places of last weekend’s grand prix at the Red Bull Ring, with Francesco Bagnaia 3.232s clear of Pramac’s Jorge Martin at the chequered flag.

The podium was completed by Enea Bastianini, with Marc Marquez recovering to fourth after a poor start left him in 13th on the opening lap.

Commenting on the race in his post-grand prix debrief, Dall’Igna said: “Not surprisingly, the top four positions of the race reflect the overall world championship standings and therefore the real values [of the championship] on the track.

“Thanks to all our riders, who honour the strength of our bike and, above all, a special thanks to all the girls and boys of Ducati Corse for their invaluable work.”

The Austrian GP represented Bagnaia’s 25th victory, equalling the career tally of 1993 500cc world champion Kevin Schwantz, while he headed Ducati’s 17th podium lockout - equalling Honda’s record.

It was also the eighth podium lockout in a row for Ducati, extending its record.

“More records that will go down in the annals of history with another full podium for Ducati, at a track of great success for us, which sees us victorious for the ninth time, and marks Bagnaia's 25th win in MotoGP, the third in a row here,” Dall’Igna added.

“Bagnaia thus joins the ten riders with the most wins in premier class history: he does so with a long race that he practically dominated from start to finish and with an emphatic double after his Saturday sprint win.”

“It was an unwavering superiority, with a disarming authority and an exemplary management of the race in a very delicate context, due to the high temperatures on a track where avoiding overtaking is a particularly important facet.

“And so it was: after taking the lead in the race, he always kept it under control, with an impressive pace and an incredible lucidity, never leaving his rivals any chance to respond, delivering his crucial 'blow' when it was time to close the triumph.

"An absolute champion. Predictably, Pecco had more to offer than anyone else.”

Bagnaia now leads the standings by five points from Martin, with Bastianini 61 back in third and Marquez 83 adrift in fourth. The nearest non-Ducati is Maverick Vinales on the Aprilia in fifth, 136 points off the championship lead.