MotoGP stars congratulate Mick Doohan's son Jack for earning F1 drive

Mick Doohan's racing legacy will continue after his son earned a Formula 1 drive.

Jack Doohan, 21, has been confirmed as Alpine's new driver for the 2025 season.

Motorcycle racing legend Mick, 59, is now the proud father of a Formula 1 driver.

The MotoGP community has come together to congratulate the delighted father and son.

Fellow Australian Remy Gardner, Fabio Quartararo, Loris Capirossi, Dani Pedrosa, Fabio di Giannantonio and Raul Fernandez were among the names to send their best wishes to Doohan senior and junior.

Mick's iconic run of five consecutive 500cc world championships earned him entry to the history books.

Mick also tested a Williams F1 car in 1998, and was close friends with Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher naming his own son 'Mick' was a tribute to his admiration for Mick Doohan.

Doohan is now more frequently a fixture in the F1 paddock than the MotoGP paddock, as he oversees his son's rise.

Jack has been a reserve and test driver for Alpine for the past two seasons, and has raced in Formula 2.

But he has beaten off competition from Mick Schumacher, among others, to secure a full-time F1 seat in 2025 with Alpine.

The remarkable racing prowess of Doohan will now include a new chapter on four wheels via his son Jack.