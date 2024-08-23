MotoGP stars congratulate Mick Doohan's son Jack for earning F1 drive

Jack Doohan's step up into Formula 1 has caught the eye of the MotoGP community

Mick Doohan
Mick Doohan

Mick Doohan's racing legacy will continue after his son earned a Formula 1 drive.

Jack Doohan, 21, has been confirmed as Alpine's new driver for the 2025 season.

Motorcycle racing legend Mick, 59, is now the proud father of a Formula 1 driver.

The MotoGP community has come together to congratulate the delighted father and son.

Fellow Australian Remy Gardner, Fabio Quartararo, Loris Capirossi, Dani Pedrosa, Fabio di Giannantonio and Raul Fernandez were among the names to send their best wishes to Doohan senior and junior.

Mick's iconic run of five consecutive 500cc world championships earned him entry to the history books.

Mick also tested a Williams F1 car in 1998, and was close friends with Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher naming his own son 'Mick' was a tribute to his admiration for Mick Doohan.

Doohan is now more frequently a fixture in the F1 paddock than the MotoGP paddock, as he oversees his son's rise.

Jack has been a reserve and test driver for Alpine for the past two seasons, and has raced in Formula 2.

But he has beaten off competition from Mick Schumacher, among others, to secure a full-time F1 seat in 2025 with Alpine.

The remarkable racing prowess of Doohan will now include a new chapter on four wheels via his son Jack.

 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
21m ago
Renewed hope for Daniel Ricciardo as Red Bull clarify threat of F1 exit
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
F1
News
25m ago
Christian Horner’s first words since appeal against his alleged behaviour was dismissed
Christian Horner at the Dutch Grand Prix
Christian Horner at the Dutch Grand Prix
MotoGP
News
38m ago
MotoGP stars congratulate Mick Doohan's son Jack for earning F1 drive
Mick Doohan
Mick Doohan
F1
News
57m ago
Lando Norris tops wet to dry opening F1 practice session at Dutch Grand Prix
Lando Norris on track in first practice at Zandvoort
Lando Norris on track in first practice at Zandvoort
F1
Results
1h ago
2024 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Robert Shwartzman
Robert Shwartzman

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Classic 2003 MotoGP Ducati on auction - but there's a hefty price-tag
Ducati Desmosedici GP03. Credit: Iconic Auctioneers.
Ducati Desmosedici GP03. Credit: Iconic Auctioneers.
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Valentino Rossi joined private test; Fabio Quartararo reveals key Yamaha problem
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna says Ducati’s Austria MotoGP dominance ‘reflects real values of the championship’
Gigi Dall'Igna
Gigi Dall'Igna
F1
News
2h ago
New Alpine F1 driver Jack Doohan’s links to Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher with Norbert Haug (Mercedes) and Mick Doohan
Michael Schumacher with Norbert Haug (Mercedes) and Mick Doohan