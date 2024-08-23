Valentino Rossi joined private test; Fabio Quartararo reveals key Yamaha problem

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi took part in the private Misano test earlier this week as he completed some laps on his Yamaha Superbike.

The Italian venue played host to a number of MotoGP teams as they carried out some in-season private testing.

Yamaha was present with its race riders as they take advantage of the testing concessions afforded to it under the current regulations.

The Japanese manufacturer also announced that retired MotoGP racer Andrea Dovizioso would replace Cal Crutchlow at the test, as the Briton is still recovering from complications from a recent surgery.

Honda also took part with Joan Mir and Luca Marini.

Based not far away from the Misano circuit, Rossi seized the opportunity to put some laps under his belt aboard his #46-branded Yamaha R1.

A typical venue for VR46 Academy training sessions, Rossi was also joined by MotoGP points leader Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi and Franco Morbidelli, who all rode Ducati Panigal V4S machines.

Ducati also had Michele Pirro putting some miles on its Desmosedici at the Emilia Romagna circuit, which will host two grands prix in September following the cancellation of the Kazakhstan GP.

KTM carried out some testing with Dani Pedrosa, while Pedro Acosta did some work for WP Suspension on a Moto2 bike - having previously done so recently at the Red Bull Ring.

Moto2 riders Manuel Gonzalez and Albert Arenas also took part in the running.

Fabio Quartararo commented after the test: “Misano test [done]. Busy days trying to understand and improve the bike.

“If someone has some grip to sell, let me know!”

MotoGP will return to Misano on the weekend of 6-8 September, which will be followed by one day of official testing on the Monday after the San Marino GP.

The Emilia Romagna GP will follow on the 20-22 September, marking the first time this event has been staged since the COVID-affected 2020 and 2021 campaigns.