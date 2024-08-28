Official: Gresini confirms Fermin Aldeguer for MotoGP 2025

Moto2 race winner Fermin Aldeguer has been officially confirmed as riding for Gresini in MotoGP next season.

The 19-year-old Spaniard dominated the end of the 2023 Moto2 campaign, then signed a MotoGP deal with Ducati in March of this year - albeit with a TBC team.

With the five other Ducati riders already confirmed, Aldeguer takes over the Gresini vacancy left by Marc Marquez, who is moving to the factory Ducati team.

Aldeguer is expected to work with Marc Marquez's current crew chief Frankie Carchedi, who helped Joan Mir to the 2020 title at Suzuki and Fabio di Giannantonio to victory last season.

“I’m extremely happy to be joining the Gresini family; this is an incredible opportunity to make my MotoGP debut with the best bike on the grid and with a fantastic team that has had plenty of iconic riders," Aldeguer said.

"I hope to get to grips quickly with the GP24: we’ll need to approach it step by step, but I cannot wait for the first test of the new season in Valencia. I’d like to thank Nadia and Gigi for their trust, which will be repaid.”

Like Alex Marquez, Aldeguer will be a Gresini rider for the next two seasons, although Marquez's contract is with the team rather than the Ducati factory. Both are set to ride year-old GP24s next season.

“Family spirit is the concept our team is based upon, and it applies to our whole world championship history," said team owner Nadia Padovani.

"It’s a great pleasure for us to welcome one of the most promising young talents in the series and our goal will be to protect him and help him make his way to the type of results that distinguish us.

"He’ll be with us for the next two seasons and Ducati will also stay in our garage until at least 2026. We’re doubly happy, so welcome to the team Fermín!”

After his stunning end to 2023, Speed Up star Aldeguer began the new Moto2 season as title favourite but is currently only fifth in the world championship (with two wins).

Aldeguer should be one of three rookies on next year's MotoGP grid, with Ai Ogura already announced at Trackhouse and Somkiat Chantra expected to join LCR.