Joan Mir hails “busy” break between Austrian, Aragon MotoGP rounds for HRC

"Everyone involved in the project has been working on the future.”

Joan Mir, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Joan Mir, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Deep into his second season as a factory Honda MotoGP rider, Joan Mir continues to look to the future.

Having scored a best result of ninth so far this season, that coming in the Spanish Sprint, 2020 World Champion Mir says HRC has been “busy” during the week-and-a-half since the Austrian Grand Prix, in which the best Honda rider was LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami in 14th.

“It has been busy for us after the race in Austria,” Mir said ahead of the upcoming Aragon Grand Prix. “But busy is good because everyone involved in the project has been working on the future.

“I am looking forward to returning to Aragon, the last time I raced there I was on the podium in 2021.

“The approach for the weekend will be similar to the past races where we will work on what we need to work on and see what’s possible when the lights go out on Saturday and Sunday.”

Mir’s Repsol Honda teammate Luca Marini suffered his first retirement as an HRC rider last time out in Austria. The Italian has raced three times at MotorLand in MotoGP, taking a best finish of seventh in 2022, while in Moto2 he was fourth in 2019.

For this year’s edition, Marini is focused on his performance relative to the other Honda riders, and feels that MotoGP’s one-year absence from the newly-resurfaced Aragon will not have much impact.

“I am looking forward to the next race after the disappointing end we had in Austria,” Marini said. “Going into the weekend I know that we can show our level compared to the other Honda riders and keep making improvements.

“We go back to Aragon after not being there last year, but I don’t think this will change so much.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
9m ago
Franco Colapinto chosen as Williams' Logan Sargeant replacement for rest of 2024
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
MotoGP
News
30m ago
Joan Mir hails “busy” break between Austrian, Aragon MotoGP rounds for HRC
Joan Mir, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Joan Mir, 2024 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
1h ago
McLaren prepared to favour Lando Norris over Oscar Piastri in "50-50 situations"
The McLaren drivers at the Dutch Grand Prix
The McLaren drivers at the Dutch Grand Prix
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Ducati ‘going to have an advantage’ in MotoGP 2027 rules - Casey Stoner
Casey Stoner, 2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Casey Stoner, 2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Fernando Alonso makes surprising Ferrari F1 prediction for Monza and Singapore
Fernando Alonso at the Dutch Grand Prix
Fernando Alonso at the Dutch Grand Prix

Latest News

F1
News
3h ago
Christian Horner identifies key area McLaren have stolen march over Red Bull
Max Verstapppen battles Lando Norris
Max Verstapppen battles Lando Norris
F1
News
5h ago
Toto Wolff sees F1 title race “wide open” after Lando Norris “annihilated” rivals
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
WSBK
News
5h ago
Kawasaki “more comfortable” without Jonathan Rea in WorldSBK 2025 - Guim Roda
Alex Lowes, Jonathan Rea, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, Jonathan Rea, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
6h ago
Carlos Sainz’s verdict on McLaren’s Dutch GP domination: “It’s depressing for all”
Carlos Sainz at the Dutch Grand Prix
Carlos Sainz at the Dutch Grand Prix