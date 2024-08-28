Brno back on the MotoGP calendar in 2025

The Czech Republic Grand Prix at Brno will return to the MotoGP calendar in 2025.

Brno hosted a popular grand prix round for all but one season from 1987 to 2020, often attracting over 200,000 fans.

However, its place on the 2021 schedule was dependant on a complete resurfacing, requested by the riders on safety grounds.

But circuit finances were already suffering due to the Covid pandemic and, with government funding apparently not available to fill the void, the event dropped away from the MotoGP calendar.

The circuit then changed hands last year when it was bought from Karel Abraham Sr’s company by entrepreneur Karel Hubacek.

Hubacek hosted a press conference at the circuit on Wednesday afternoon, attended by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and with Dorna’s Carmelo Ezpeleta appearing via a video call, where it was confirmed that MotoGP will return to Brno from 2025-2029.

"We’re delighted to be able to announce our return to Brno," Ezpeleta said. "It’s a classic, with a fantastic layout that has staged some really memorable moments in its long history in MotoGP.

"We’re really excited to return and stage more, with the Tissot Sprint every weekend and even more for fans to enjoy on site to get closer to their heroes than ever.

"We’ve seen the hillsides here packed with passion for our sport so many times – when it was the best-attended Grand Prix of the year on a number of occasions – and we’re very happy to bring MotoGP back to our fans in Czechia."

Jan Šťovíček, President of the Czech Republic Autoklub, highlighted the new investment by Hubacek as vital in securing MotoGP's Brno comeback:

"I always trusted MotoGP will return to Brno. All these years I was asked many times by riders, team officials, Dorna and FIM people what is happening there and when we will be back, because everybody loves Brno.

"This was made possible with the change of circuit owner, as the new owner decided to invest in development of this iconic facility.

"Big thanks to the Czech Government and Prime Minister Mr. Fiala, South Moravian Region and Governor Mr. Grolich, City of Brno and its Mayor Mrs. Vaňková, and the event partner Creditas Group!"

Prime Minister Petr Fiala said: "Motorcycle racing has a tradition at the Brno Masaryk Circuit dating back to the 1950s.

"MotoGP is a prestigious global event that brings tens of thousands of visitors to the Czech Republic, particularly to South Moravia, many of whom come from abroad.

"I am very pleased that we have managed to continue this tradition and that the MotoGP race will return to Brno after five years."