Price revealed for Casey Stoner's 2007 Ducati sold at auction

2003 and 2007 MotoGP Ducatis sold for huge fees at Silverstone auction

Casey Stoner
The 2007 Ducati GP7 that Casey Stoner guided to his and the Italian marque’s first MotoGP world title sold at auction for over £400,000.

Stoner switched to the factory Ducati squad for his sophomore year in the premier class, having made his debut in 2006 aboard an LCR Honda.

The Australian stunned out of the gate on the GP7, winning the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix, before going on to score another nine victories on his way to the title.

Stoner’s success on the bike was truly stunning, with the next-best Ducati rider in the standings his team-mate Loris Capirossi in seventh - 201 points adrift and with just one win to his credit.

The first championship-winning bike of the 800cc era, it would represent Ducati’s last until 2022 when Francesco Bagnaia scored his first world title on the GP22.

The 220bhp GP7, complete with a tubular steel trellis frame, aluminium swingarm and Ohlins front and rear suspension, was completely rebuilt ahead of the Iconic Auctioneers auction at Silverstone last weekend.

The bike sold for £402,500 and was billed as being “a very usable example with spares readily available”, making it a potential track day item for the buyer.

Capirossi's 2003 Ducati sold

Loris Capirossi's 2003 Ducati
Loris Capirossi's 2003 Ducati

Also going under the hammer at the Silverstone auction was another important bike in Ducati’s MotoGP story - the GP3.

This was Ducati’s first MotoGP bike, with the Italian marque entering the premier class in the second year of the 990cc four-stroke era.

Ridden by Troy Bayliss and Capirossi, the latter scored a third-place finish to give Ducati a podium on its MotoGP debut at the Japanese GP.

Bayliss would give it another podium at the Spanish GP, before Capirossi managed a second at the Italian GP.

At the following Catalan GP, Capirossi scored an historic first win for Ducati in MotoGP.

Ducati would go on to finish second in the constructors’ standings behind the dominant Honda, which won all but that Catalan GP Capirossi was victorious in.

The 2003 GP3 that went under the hammer last weekend at Silverstone belonged to Capirossi and sold for £201,250.

It was also billed as “a very usable example”.

