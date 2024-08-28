Ducati’s Davide Tardozzi angrily explains actions of misbehaving Aprilia mechanic

Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi says Aprilia knew nothing about their mechanic scanning one of the VR46 MotoGP bikes in Austria and says the action was “not fair”.

Tardozzi was captured in the Austrian GP pitlane last week having an angry exchange with an Aprilia mechanic.

It emerged that the outburst was because the mechanic was scanning a VR46 Ducati bike in the Red Bull Ring pitlane with a tablet computer.

Tardozzi has insisted there is evidence the mechanic did this with other bikes too - but he has defended Aprilia, claiming they didn’t know what their employee was up to.

“It wasn't just the VR46 Ducati,” he told Speedweek.

“This guy also scanned the bikes at Yamaha and Pramac. People also saw him at VR46 and filmed him.

“He walked around all the bikes with the iPad - sometimes up to 10 centimetres away and in front of everyone.

“He did this without informing the bosses. Aprilia say they knew nothing. We also have a video of him scanning the Yamaha M1.

“One of our guys was right behind him. So we have a video of his iPad screen. That's how we know that he scanned the bikes with a programme.”

Tardozzi added that he doesn’t believe Aprilia’s technical chief Romano Albesiano would have been “stupid enough” to have a team member do this, but stressed that he doesn’t want the mechanic to lose his job.

“Anyway, Romano Albesiano had no idea about the action,” he said.

“I hope they don't fire the guy. The top management knew nothing about it.

“Romano was also very annoyed. Romano isn't stupid enough to send someone in an Aprilia shirt to do scans.

“I don't know the guy, I've never seen him. Maybe he's from the aerodynamics department. He probably wanted to be clever - but he's probably the biggest idiot!

“I told him he was doing something that wasn't allowed. He didn't say a word or show any emotion. For me, the matter is closed. Aprilia has apologised - but it's not fair.”