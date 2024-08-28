Defending Aragon MotoGP winner Enea Bastianini “confident and ready to fight for victory”

The last time MotoGP raced at Aragon, in 2022, Enea Bastianini beat Francesco Bagnaia for victory by just 0.042s after a thrilling last-lap battle.

Bastianini was riding a year-old bike for Gresini but returns this weekend alongside Bagnaia at the factory Ducati team.

With three Grand Prix podiums including one win from the past four rounds, The Beast is enjoying the best run of form in his MotoGP career.

But he’s still 61 points behind reigning champion Bagnaia and 55 from Jorge Martin, meaning Bastianini needs more performance like the Silverstone double to make it a three-way title fight.

“I am pleased to be back racing at Aragon. I have always been fast on this track, which is also one of my favourites,” Bastianini said.

“Compared to the last time we raced here in 2022, we will find a new asphalt this year. Let's see how it will go, but overall, I am confident and ready to fight for victory.”

The problem for Bastianini is that Bagnaia is also in the best form of his career, winning six of the last eight GPs and finishing third in the others.

Bagnaia’s victory last time in Austria also equalled his record of seven GP wins in a season from 2023, with nine rounds still to go.

The last rider to celebrate eight or more wins in a single season was Marc Marquez with 12 in 2019.

But Bagnaia has been less successful in Sprint races this season, which is the main reason why Pramac rider Martin is only five points behind.

Bagnaia fended off Marquez for a hard-earned first MotoGP win at Aragon in 2021, before the narrow defeat to Bastianini the following year.

“I am very proud of the work we accomplished in the last few races, but the season is still very long, and we must keep our feet on the ground,” said Bagnaia.

“Aragon is a track I like, and I am happy to be racing here again: at MotorLand, I won my first MotoGP race, and in the last editions, I have always been competitive.

“In any case, we must stay focused and continue working while keeping the same direction taken in the last Grands Prix.”

Bagnaia’s 25 MotoGP victory, in Austria, equalled Kevin Schwantz for 10th place on the all-time premier class win list.