How to watch the Aragon MotoGP: Live stream here

This is how to watch the Aragon MotoGP on August 30-September 1, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Aragon MotoGP start times below.

The 12th round of the 2024 MotoGP season comes from Motorland Aragon.

The championship is nip and tuck. Reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia arrives at Aragon with a five-point lead at the top, with Jorge Martin behind him.

Marc Marquez has conceded third-place in the championship to Enea Bastianini, who he will replace at Ducati next year.

Marquez still has not won a race on a Ducati, and is grappling with the GP23's deficiencies compared to the latest model that Bagnaia and Martin ride.

KTM will also target a major return to form in Aragon. Pedro Acosta, who has faded since stealing the show in the early part of this season, will want to catch the eye again.

HOW TO WATCH LIVE STREAM OF ARAGON MOTOGP

Subscribe to MotoGP Video Pass for a live stream.

It is the official platform run by MotoGP and offers live and on demand access to every race, including historic races.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 ARAGON MOTOGP IN THE UK

TNT Sports is showing every session of the Aragon MotoGP in the UK across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Aragon MotoGP.

WATCH FREE HIGHLIGHTS ON THE UK’S ITV4

Price: Free

British broadcaster ITV4 offers free highlights for the races.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 ARAGON MOTOGP IN THE US

TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Aragon MotoGP in the US. Simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of TNT Sports contract-free. Their streaming service is discovery+.

Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to TNT Sports. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 ARAGON MOTOGP IN AUSTRALIA

The MotoGP broadcaster in Australia is Kayo Sports or Foxtel Go. Coverage of the Aragon MotoGP can be found here.

ARAGON MOTOGP START TIMES (UK)

Friday August 30

9.45am - Free Practice 1

2pm - Practice

Saturday September 1

9.10am - Practice 2

9.50am - Qualifying

2pm - Sprint race

Sunday September 2

1pm - Aragon MotoGP