Valentino Rossi “will help Pecco in every way possible” in 2025 Marc Marquez battle

“Valentino has very clear ideas and told me that he will help Pecco"

Rossi, Bagnaia
Rossi, Bagnaia

Former MotoGP racer Alex Barros says Valentino Rossi told him “he will help” Francesco Bagnaia “in every way possible” against Marc Marquez in 2025.

Reigning double world champion Bagnaia will be partnered by Marquez at the factory Ducati team next year after the latter forced a major rider market bombshell earlier this summer.

The pairing is already anticipated to have a tense relationship, with it known that the VR46 camp was not happy with Ducati’s U-turn in deciding against promoting Jorge Martin to the factory team.

This stems from Rossi’s long-running feud with Marquez, with the nine-time world champion telling L’Equipe recently that he didn’t understand Ducati’s decision.

Seven-time premier class race winner Barros met with Rossi at the recent Sao Paulo World Endurance Championship round and told Motosan: “Valentino has very clear ideas and told me that he will help Pecco in every way possible.

“It will be a difficult year, but for sure the Italian’s long period in Ducati, the two titles and the third on the way, as well as the progress of the Desmosedici, will be kept in mind.

“But the arrival of a rider capable of altering the equilibrium will change things in the course of the season.”

Barros believes Bagnaia and Marquez “are not friends”, despite publicly having a good relationship, and says any fallout between them in 2025 will only help Ducati’s rivals.

“Bagnaia is a [VR46] Academy rider and he knows Rossi’s opinion of Marquez, because of everything that happened between them.

“So, even if he doesn’t show it, they are not friends. If next year Marc, who has just arrived, were to make a difference maybe already in the winer, there will be a lot of controversy and a high level of rivalry.

“Managing two riders like that is complicated. In the eyes of the public it will be fine, but internally it will be tough.

“Should they start to bother each other or fall out, they could Aprilia and KTM if [they are] equipped with a good bike.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Who is Billy Monger? F1 and Paralympics broadcaster was injured in 2017 crash
Billy Monger
Billy Monger
RR
News
2h ago
Manx Grand Prix offer update on rider who was excluded after a drug test
Manx Grand Prix
Manx Grand Prix
WSBK
News
2h ago
Yamaha admit Jonathan Rea’s World Superbike move “could not have gone worse”
Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea
F1
News
2h ago
Flavio Briatore criticises “long list” of “wrong managers” at Alpine
Flavio Briatore
Flavio Briatore
F1
News
3h ago
‘If he’s trying to put pressure’ - Ferrari boss shrugs off Fernando Alonso’s claim
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Valentino Rossi “will help Pecco in every way possible” in 2025 Marc Marquez battle
Rossi, Bagnaia
Rossi, Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Brno back on the MotoGP calendar in 2025
Brno
Brno
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Price revealed for Casey Stoner's 2007 Ducati sold at auction
Casey Stoner
Casey Stoner
F1
News
4h ago
Natalie Pinkham posts response to “condemn Sergio Perez” interview
Sergio Perez, Natalie Pinkham
Sergio Perez, Natalie Pinkham