Aprilia set bullish 2025 target for Jorge Martin

Paolo Bonora discusses next year's hopes for Jorge Martin

Aprilia MotoGP team manager Paolo Bonora says he expects “to be part of the game next year” with Jorge Martin at the helm.

Last year’s championship runner-up Martin was due to step up to the factory Ducati squad in 2025 before the Italian marque made a U-turn to promote Marc Marquez instead.

Martin subsequently signed a deal with the factory Aprilia squad for 2025 following the Italian Grand Prix and will be partnered by Marco Bezzecchi, who is moving over from VR46.

In recent years Aprilia has found itself fighting for occasional race wins and semi-regular podium appearances with its RS-GP, but a sustained title challenge has been missing.

Aleix Espargaro - who will retire from racing at the end of 2024 to take up a test ride role at Honda - was an outside factor in the 2022 title chase, but ultimately ended up fourth in the standings.

Bonora says Aprilia has “an amazing future” ahead with its new rider line-up and expects Martin to put them in the hunt for the championship in 2025.

“We are used to seeing Aleix and Maverick, Aleix for longer,” Bonora said.

“He has been our captain since eighty years [ago], so it is the life.

“We are happy about the past but we are seeing an amazing future. Next year will be another history, with young, strong, talented riders.

“A big name, absolutely, his [Martin] performance is clear to everybody.

“We expect to be part of the game next year with Jorge, as well as with Marco Bezzecchi because we would like to give to both riders the possibility to fight for the best positions.

“For a factory team, the goal is to win the world championship.

“To be able to fight for the world championship is something that you create day by day and year by year.

“So, the next year project, getting two talented riders is part of this job.

“They have a different view, different experience, and this is the most important thing for development because having different perspective, different points of view will help us a lot.”

Martin’s move to Aprilia ultimately led Pramac Racing to ditch Ducati for 2025 to partner long-term with Yamaha.

It is expected to sign current Aprilia-contracted rider Miguel Oliveira from Trackhouse, with KTM’s Jack Miller to be his team-mate.

Trackhouse will continue to forge close ties with Aprilia in 2025, and will field Raul Fernandez and Moto2 star Ai Ogura.  

