Moto2 title leader Sergio Garcia: “I had MotoGP offers, but…”

If Sergio Garcia holds his place at the top of the Moto2 standings he will join only Tito Rabat (2014) and Johann Zarco (2015) in trying to defend his title rather than move straight to MotoGP.

While team-mate Ai Ogura, plus Fermin Aldeguer and probably Somkiat Chantra will step up to the premier-class in 2025, Garcia is confirmed as remaining with the MT Helmets-MSi team.

The Spaniard says he had offers to move to MotoGP next season from Pramac Yamaha and Trackhouse Aprilia but neither came to fruition, adding: “It wasn't my decision or the teams’ decision”.

“This year I had offers from two motorcycle manufacturers, but for some reasons I could not go there,” Garcia told MotoGP.pl. “I am happy because receiving offers from MotoGP teams was my dream.”

“I had offers from Pramac Yamaha and Aprilia, Trackhouse. Why can't I go there? I can't say that, but it wasn't my decision or the teams’ decision. I am glad that I already had offers,” he added cryptically.

Instead, Garcia will stay in Moto2 for a third season and, providing he wins the title this year, try and join Zarco as a double Moto2 champion.

“I am glad to will stay with them for another year,” Garcia said of his Boscoscuro-backed Moto2 outfit, which took over the Moto2 grid places of the former Pons team this season.

“My goal for this season was to go to MotoGP, but I couldn’t go there. I think for next season I'm in the best team [to make] a transition to the premier class [in 2026].

“I’m not happy that I’m not a MotoGP rider. The goal for next year will be to win the championship and move directly to MotoGP. I am confident that I will be able to achieve these goals next year.”

Pramac is yet to announce any riders for its new Yamaha project, but Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller are tipped to ride the factory-spec M1s. Ogura has been confirmed alongside Raul Fernandez at Trackhouse.

Garcia heads to this weekend’s Aragon round with a 20-point lead over team-mate Ogura, who was forced to withdraw from the recent Austrian round due to a right-hand injury.