Takaaki Nakagami: "I've decided to end my career as a MotoGP rider"

Takaaki Nakagami out of LCR, becomes HRC development rider from 2025

Takaaki Nakagami will switch to HRC development duties in 2025, clearing the way for Somkiat Chantra to be an LCR Honda MotoGP rider next season. Update: Chantra has now been confirmed at LCR.

"I've decided to end my career as a MotoGP rider at the end of the 2024 season," Nakagami said. "I want to express my sincere gratitude to all the fans who have warmly supported me. 

"I would also like to thank IDEMITSU and HONDA for their long-term support. From 2025, I will be involved in the development of HRC machines. It is gratifying to make use of my seven years of experience at MotoGP; I'm excited about my new chapter. 

"Finally, I want to thank Lucio and the whole LCR because I've felt like part of a family, and these years have been incredible with them; they will always be in my heart!"

After winning two races in Moto2, Nakagami joined the premier-class in 2018 and has spent his entire seven-year MotoGP career with LCR.

Nakagami came frustratingly close to a podium on several occasions and was tipped for victory after qualifying in pole position at Aragon 2020 - only to crash out of the lead on the opening lap.

The 32-year-old Japanese, who previously stated his 'Plan A' was to stay at LCR, will now switch to HRC test rider duties in Japan and 'participate in some MotoGP races as a wild-card'.

"It's not a goodbye, it's a 'see you very soon'!" said team principal Lucio Cecchinello. "Our bond with Nakagami hasn't finished; it's just about to be transformed, as we will continue to see him inside the HRC MotoGP developing program. 

"The past seven years have been significant for the LCR family. Taka is a great, fast rider and an amazing person, working with him has been an absolute pleasure. His politeness, kindness, and professionalism have meant a lot to all the LCR team members and HRC, and we'll be forever grateful. 

"From now on, his contribution to HRC will be fundamental, and I can't wait to see him around. The whole MotoGP paddock respects and admires Taka, and this is something that goes beyond everything. Thanks for your job and your time with us, Taka!"

Nakagami thus joins Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro in retiring at the end of this season and switching to Honda test riding duties. Espargaro will form part of HRC's European test team, alongside Stefan Bradl.

The Japanese starts this weekend's Aragon MotoGP just 20th in the world championship standings, but equal on points with Repsol Honda and only one point behind team-mate and top Honda rider Johann Zarco.

