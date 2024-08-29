Takaaki Nakagami: "I've decided to end my career as a MotoGP rider"

Takaaki Nakagami will switch to HRC development duties in 2025, clearing the way for Somkiat Chantra to be an LCR Honda MotoGP rider next season. Update: Chantra has now been confirmed at LCR.

"I've decided to end my career as a MotoGP rider at the end of the 2024 season," Nakagami said. "I want to express my sincere gratitude to all the fans who have warmly supported me.

"I would also like to thank IDEMITSU and HONDA for their long-term support. From 2025, I will be involved in the development of HRC machines. It is gratifying to make use of my seven years of experience at MotoGP; I'm excited about my new chapter.

"Finally, I want to thank Lucio and the whole LCR because I've felt like part of a family, and these years have been incredible with them; they will always be in my heart!"

After winning two races in Moto2, Nakagami joined the premier-class in 2018 and has spent his entire seven-year MotoGP career with LCR.

Nakagami came frustratingly close to a podium on several occasions and was tipped for victory after qualifying in pole position at Aragon 2020 - only to crash out of the lead on the opening lap.

The 32-year-old Japanese, who previously stated his 'Plan A' was to stay at LCR, will now switch to HRC test rider duties in Japan and 'participate in some MotoGP races as a wild-card'.