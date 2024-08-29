Michelin ‘starting from scratch’ at resurfaced Aragon

A constant fixture on the MotoGP calendar from 2010-2022, MotorLand Aragon returns to the calendar after a one-year hiatus this weekend.

But the 5.077km circuit has undergone a complete resurfacing since MotoGP’s last visit.

With no testing data, it’s a step into the unknown for teams and tyre supplier Michelin, which will bring an additional third rear option in response to the uncertainties.

“Controlling wear and heat will be the two main challenges of the weekend,” said Piero Taramasso, Michelin’s two-wheel competition manager.

“Given the expected conditions, we have chosen fairly hard rubber compounds from our new ranges, as track temperature here could reach 50°C.

“Two years ago the race took place on 18 September, with slightly less complex weather, and also on a track whose surface we knew very well.

“Given the new asphalt, the configuration of the circuit and the significant constraints that this track exerts, both for the front and rear tyres, we are now starting from scratch with new rubber.

“We know that a new surface generates more wear on the rear tyres, but also significant thermal variations. However, the specific characteristics will depend on the grain size of the new surface.

“If it is ‘open’ the ground will be very abrasive, and if it is closed (smooth), we will have to deal with rapid temperature increases.

“The first [practices] will be very important for the set-up of the bikes, and the riders will have to deal with multiple combinations, but we will be there to guide them in their choices.

“As always, we will bring three compounds for the front, but three, instead of the usual two, for the rear.”

The front tyres will feature a choice of symmetrical Soft, Medium and Hard rubber compounds.

For the rear, riders will be able to choose between a Soft with a rubber compound oriented towards firmness, a Medium using the same philosophy, and a Hard dedicated to high temperatures.

The rear tyres will be asymmetric, with the left shoulder reinforced, to respond to the greater number of turns on this side.