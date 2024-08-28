Official: Somkiat Chantra makes history as Thailand’s first MotoGP rider

Thailand will have its first MotoGP rider in 2025 with official confirmation that Somkiat Chantra has signed for LCR Honda.

The double Moto2 race winner will be team-mate to Johann Zarco and replace Takaaki Nakagami, whose seven-year tenure at LCR ends at Valencia.

"I'm excited to join the LCR team," Chantra said. "Stepping into MotoGP has always been my dream, and I will finally make it true.

"I want to thank all the sponsors and people who have supported me from the beginning of my career until now.

"For the next season, I'm committed to learning, giving my maximum, and enjoying this new adventure. It will be difficult, but I will give my best."

Somkiat Chantra, Lucio Cecchinello

Chantra rose through the Asia Talent Cup and CEV Moto3 Junior World Championship before impressing with ninth place as a Moto3 wild-card in his home Buriram round in 2018.

That led to a full-time ride, in Moto2, with Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, where Chantra has remained ever since. Chantra scored his first podiums and win in 2022, adding another victory last season on his way to sixth in the standings.

Chantra, 25, is currently tenth (the sixth-best Kalex rider) in the new Pirelli Moto2 era, with a best race finish of fifth.

Earlier today, Nakagami was confirmed as switching to HRC test-riding duties in Japan, plus some MotoGP wild-cards. Aleix Espargaro has already signed as Honda’s new European-based test rider alongside Stefan Bradl.

"First, I would like to thank Takaaki Nakagami for his outstanding commitment during the past seven MotoGP seasons working together; we wish him the best in his next chapter with Honda," said team principal Lucio Cecchinello.

"As for the future, alongside HRC, we believe that it's time to welcome a great Asian talent such as Somkiat Chantra, as we think he deserves an opportunity at the highest level of the two-wheel competition.

"Through his years in Moto2, he's shown potential and the skills to grow and become a strong rider in MotoGP. LCR and Honda will provide him with the best to support him over the different phases of this new project".

Chantra will join good friend and former team-mate Ai Ogura (Trackhouse) plus Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) in moving from Moto2 to MotoGP next year.

With Buriram becoming the opening round of next season, the popular #35 will make his MotoGP race debut in front of his home fans in early March.

Chantra's deal also means only the two Pramac Yamaha seats - expected to go to Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller - are still to be confirmed.