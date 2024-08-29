Fabio Di Giannantonio “at 60–70%” ahead of Aragon MotoGP

Following a dislocated shoulder at the Austrian GP, Fabio Di Giannantonio is not yet fully recovered ahead of this weekend’s Aragon MotoGP.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2024 MotoGP German Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
Fabio Di Giannantonio arrives at this weekend’s Aragon MotoGP still recovering from the dislocated shoulder he suffered in practice at the Austrian Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Di Giannantonio’s absence from the starting grid in Austria was the first time he’d missed a race since joining the Grand Prix paddock in 2016. Returning this weekend, the VR46 Ducati rider will still be dealing with some physical issues.

“I’m okay, let’s say,” Di Giannantonio told MotoGP.com ahead of the Aragon GP. “The shoulder is still sore a little bit, I have some pain, especially in the night, and for some movements for sure I don’t have the full mobility of the shoulder.

“But I did the maximum that I could at home, I really worked— believe me, 24 hours, every day — to try to be as ready as possible for this round.

“I feel ready to race, honestly. For sure I will be at 60–70 per cent as a physical condition, but we will see. If I’m okay, without pain riding, I think we can do a good job, we can restart where we left.”

Di Giannantonio will have help managing his injury from physios and medical staff at the circuit, but until he rides the bike he will not know exactly what his issues will be this weekend.

“We have the physio of the team with us who is helping us through the injuries, but also with the body, the physical condition, during the weekend,” he said.

“So, we have to see which is the pain, which is the mobility problem, and all the things on the bike.

“There are no tests apart from riding the bike. So, we have to wait a little bit [to find out], but I think we can manage it.”

