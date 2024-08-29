Marc Marquez's replacement at Gresini confronts "pressure" of removing #93 plate

Fermin Aldeguer says he feels “more pressure” on his shoulders for his 2025 MotoGP debut with Gresini as he will be replacing Marc Marquez.

The Moto2 frontrunner signed a factory Ducati contract prior to the start of the 2024 season for 2025, but it wasn’t until earlier this week that it was confirmed he would race for Gresini.

He will take over from Marquez at the Italian squad when he steps up to the factory Ducati squad.

But this fact has led to Aldeguer feeling some pressure on his shoulders for his debut.

“Now I stay 100% calm because I have the bike, I have the team,” he said.

“Now is time to fight for the Moto2 season for real. So happy with the announcement to race next year with the Gresini team.

“I have to say thank you to all the team and also Ducati Corse for the support. I’m ready.

“I have to go into the box [at the Valencia test] and take off the number [#93].

“This is more pressure because he [Marquez] is an eight-time world champion.

“But we have to stay calm, go step by step. I’m a rookie, I’m not an eight-time world champion. We have to do our work.”

Aldeguer has not had an easy season in Moto2 despite coming into the campaign as clear favourite for the championship after winning the final four races of 2023.

The Speed Up rider is currently fifth in the standings coming into this weekend’s Aragon Grand Prix and 50 points down on championship leader Sergio Garcia.

There have been some suggestions that the lack of clarity on his MotoGP future has affected him this year, though he disputes this.

“When I’m on the bike I don’t think about next year,” he said.

“When you see all the people say ‘ah, you don’t have a ride in MotoGP next year, you no have team for next year…’ this is not nice for me to look at.

“But I work all the days to fight this year for the championship and to arrive in MotoGP at my best.”