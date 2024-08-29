The “shocking” Ducati deficit Aprilia hopes to shut down in Aragon MotoGP race

Aleix Espargaro says the deficit Aprilia has against Ducati over the course of a grand prix distance in MotoGP is “shocking” in 2024.

After a strong start to the current campaign, with Maverick Vinales winning the Americas Grand Prix, Aprilia has found itself struggling for strong results in Sunday races.

The RS-GP remains quick in qualifying trim and is a regular to the podium in sprint races still - with Espargaro third in the previous two Saturday contests.

But over the course of a grand prix, the Aprilia struggles to preserve its rear tyre relative to the Ducati and has found itself tumbling backwards in Sunday races.

In Austria, top Aprilia was 21.206s off the race leader, while in Britain it was 9.514s adrift.

This weekend’s Aragon GP represents a good opportunity for Aprilia to fight for the podium, having been strong at the circuit even during its uncompetitive years with the RS-GP.

On MotoGP’s last visit to Aragon, Espargaro was third behind Francesco Bagnaia and race winner Enea Bastianini.

However, while he sees potential for a good result, he noted that Aprilia’s strong point in the 2022 Aragon GP is the area it is now struggling the most with.

“I would love to be positive, but I don’t have really a lot of arguments,” he said when asked on Thursday at Aragon if Aprilia can have a good weekend.

“We are working hard. The last time we raced here our strongest point was the second part of the race, but this year we still are not able to understand why - we are working in it - in the second part of the race we destroy the tyre more.

“Ducati, it’s unbelievable how fast they can be in the second part of the race and we cannot.

“So, we are fast in the qualifying, fast in the sprint, but unfortunately we are missing the last laps of the Sunday race. So, hopefully we can understand something this weekend.”

Espargaro added: “Hopefully also Sunday [we can fight for a podium].

“I will try my best. The last two sprints we were fighting and finished on the podium.

“Hopefully here we can do the same. We know we can be fast on the soft tyre, but for me and the team it’s really important to understand what we are missing for the Sunday.

“It’s really shocking to arrive on Sunday with similar pace to the top guys and then finish 10 seconds [behind] in the end of the race.

“We have to work hard, we have to understand why. But yes, this is a good opportunity. This is a good track for Aprilia and for myself.”