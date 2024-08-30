Aprilia part ways with contractor after Austria ‘spying’ incident

Aprilia has parted ways with the contractor at the centre of a ‘spying’ incident at the Austrian MotoGP.

Social media clips showed the unnamed contractor being confronted by Ducati’s Davide Tardozzi after brazenly filming several machines at close range in pitlane, using a tablet.

Although wearing Aprilia clothing, Crash.net understands the contractor was not part of the race team and had been present at the Red Bull Ring on vacation.

The tablet is also thought to have been his own personal device.

Apparently acting unilaterally, exactly why the contractor was filming in such a manner is unclear. His previous role has also not been established,

All MotoGP teams use photos and videos of other machines, and team members are often seen eyeing up rival bikes in pit lane.

But such close-up filming clearly crossed the line and would never have been sanctioned by Aprilia, who are said to have been furious at the behaviour of someone wearing a team uniform and acted swiftly.