Sylvain Guintoli announces devastating personal news

BMW test rider and TV analyst shares a statement about his son

Sylvain Guintoli
Sylvain Guintoli

Sylvain Guintoli has announced that his son has cancer.

He said: "I am devastated to say that our youngest son has been diagnosed with cancer.

"Our litle boy is fighting like a champ and our family is united to support him.

"Unfortunately this means I will miss the last World Endurance Championship race, as well as the next few MotoGP races with TNT Sports.

"We want to thank the NHS Children's Oncology team, BMW, North One and WBD for their support in these difficult times.

"Sylvain and family."

Guintoli is the 2014 World Superbike champion.

He now works as a test rider for BMW.

Guintoli helped BMW to their best-ever finish at the recent Suzuka 8 Hours race.

Alongside his riding responsibilities, Guintoli works as TV analyst for TNT Sports, the official UK broadcaster for MotoGP.

TNT Sports' Suzi Perry said on Friday at Aragon: "We want to send all our love to Sylvain, Caroline and the family.

"We wish them all the best, and we hope the treatment goes well."

Neil Hodgson added: "Little Luca is fighting like a trooper, we're all sending our love and positive thoughts."

Everybody at Crash.net also sends their thoughts to Guintoli and his family.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
52m ago
Francesco Bagnaia warns “we did a very good step” | Martin: “It's not my battle with Marc”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
F1
News
1h ago
Kimi Antonelli takes blame as he reacts to huge F1 practice debut crash
Kimi Antonelli at Monza
Kimi Antonelli at Monza
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Miguel Oliveira “can’t be too happy” with 10th place in Aragon MotoGP practice
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton likens “roasting” Mercedes F1 car to “sitting in a sauna with no shorts on”
Lewis Hamilton in action at Monza
Lewis Hamilton in action at Monza
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Aleix Espargaro “very happy” about historic day for Aprilia at Aragon MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
‘Unrewarding’ day for Yamaha as Alex Rins, Fabio Quartararo struggle at Aragon
Alex Rins, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Alex Rins, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Maverick Vinales identifies key area to improve on at Aragon MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
Maverick Vinales, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Red Bull have “identified the issues” but tipped to be behind McLaren at Italian GP
Max Verstappen on track at Monza
Max Verstappen on track at Monza
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Marc Marquez hails “perfect Friday” at Aragon MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose