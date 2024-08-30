Sylvain Guintoli announces devastating personal news

Sylvain Guintoli has announced that his son has cancer.

He said: "I am devastated to say that our youngest son has been diagnosed with cancer.

"Our litle boy is fighting like a champ and our family is united to support him.

"Unfortunately this means I will miss the last World Endurance Championship race, as well as the next few MotoGP races with TNT Sports.

"We want to thank the NHS Children's Oncology team, BMW, North One and WBD for their support in these difficult times.

"Sylvain and family."

Guintoli is the 2014 World Superbike champion.

He now works as a test rider for BMW.

Guintoli helped BMW to their best-ever finish at the recent Suzuka 8 Hours race.

Alongside his riding responsibilities, Guintoli works as TV analyst for TNT Sports, the official UK broadcaster for MotoGP.

TNT Sports' Suzi Perry said on Friday at Aragon: "We want to send all our love to Sylvain, Caroline and the family.

"We wish them all the best, and we hope the treatment goes well."

Neil Hodgson added: "Little Luca is fighting like a trooper, we're all sending our love and positive thoughts."

Everybody at Crash.net also sends their thoughts to Guintoli and his family.