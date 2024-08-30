Jack Miller’s search for Oasis tickets a clue to his MotoGP stay? Definitely, maybe

At the British Grand Prix, Jack Miller’s MotoGP future looked no more alive than Oasis. Fast forward around one month, and both are resurrected.

Nobody gets to live forever, but as Miller’s 10th season as a MotoGP rider enters its second half, the question arises: is he staying in MotoGP in 2025? Definitely, maybe would be an appropriate answer.

Nothing is official, but everything seems certain; Miller has taken the difficulty of seeing the end of his Grand Prix career appear in the distanced and rolled with it, before eventually seeing it slide away, further into the distance, as a partnership with Miguel Oliveira at the Pramac Yamaha team looks set to keep the #43 on the grid for at least one more season.

A future of cigarettes and alcohol is not yet immediate for the Australian.

Being married with kids (well, one), his occupation as a MotoGP rider might, in fairness, not be the only thing holding Miller back from this dream.

“I’m waiting for the MotoGP calendar to come out now so I can try to squeeze in a babysitter for Pip (Miller’s daughter),” Miller said ahead of this weekend’s Aragon Grand Prix.

"Then the wife and I can go and watch one of the concerts.”

Oasis, famously, was about as dead as Miller’s MotoGP career about a month ago, but at about the same time as the latter seems to have been revived, so has been the British band.

Unfortunate for Miller, some might say, as the logistics of a MotoGP calendar don’t tend to lend themselves to a night of 90s nostalgia in Cardiff. The Australian should cross his fingers for an agreeable schedule, or he’ll be relying on Pramac to acquiesce and let him step out from his everyday life for a weekend.

Maybe it’s all part of a ‘Miller Masterplan’, but there is at least one flaw: the timing of practice on Saturday morning coincides with tickets for next summer’s Oasis gigs going live.

“It’s going to be hard,” Miller said on his prospects of acquiring tickets.

“I might end up having to hit up the scalpers and I’ll end up paying big dollars, but it’s worth it.”