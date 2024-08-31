Marc Marquez analyses first Ducati victory as long winless run ends in Aragon

Marc Marquez ends near three-year win drought in the Aragon Sprint but "most important day is tomorrow."

Marc Marquez, 2024 Aragon MotoGP Sprint
Marc Marquez, 2024 Aragon MotoGP Sprint

It was ‘only’ a Sprint win but, after an absence of 1042 days, Marc Marquez finally returned to the top step of a MotoGP podium at Aragon on Saturday.

It was the 60th time he has done so as a MotoGP rider although the record books won’t show it as an official victory.

It was also his first win in the new Sprint format, introduced at the start of last season, and his first on a Ducati.

“I'm super happy,” said the eight-time world champion. “It's difficult to smile and to enjoy it a lot because we know that the most important day is tomorrow.

“But as my team said to me, ‘it's only a Sprint race, but it’s another step in our progression, in our evolution’. I’m happy, especially for all my team.”

Marquez has enjoyed a flawless weekend so far, topping every session to take pole by an “unbelievable” - in the words of Francesco Bagnaia - 0.8s.

After a few jitters on the opening lap in the dirty, low grip conditions, Marquez went on to lead the Sprint from start to finish.

“On the first lap I did the first mistake in turn 1, a big lock on the front and then I didn't disengage well the rear device and I was all the uphill with the rear device,” he revealed.

“I was calm, but another mistake in turn 12. Then I said, ‘OK, we need to understand the race track’ and already on the second lap, I started to ride better.

“It looks like with that [dirty] condition on the track, it's difficult to put temperature on the tyre in the beginning. But when I found the lines and the same feeling as practice and I just tried not to ‘exaggerate’.

Marquez’s win was also the first by any GP23 rider this season.

The Spaniard has claimed not to feel pressure to end his multi-year MotoGP losing streak, since he’ll have plenty of opportunities as a factory Ducati rider next year.

Nonetheless, he now heads into Sunday’s grand prix as the overwhelming favourite.

“The target tomorrow is to start well and lead from the first lap,” he said. “I know and I predict that if the grip level improves, Martin and even Pecco we cannot forget - they will be closer to me.

“But we will try to manage everything.”

Marquez remains fourth in the world championship but has closed to within 13 points of Enea Bastianini.

