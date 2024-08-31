Pedro Acosta on the podium in Aragon MotoGP Sprint despite “mistakes”

Third for Pedro Acosta in the Aragon MotoGP Sprint was his first since Italy.

Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Pedro Acosta took a third place finish in the Aragon MotoGP Sprint, finishing on the podium for the first time since his third place in the Italian Sprint back at the beginning of June.

For Acosta and KTM it represented an improvement over Friday, when all four RC16s missed the top 10 in Practice.

“At the end, see also how tough it was yesterday to pass to Q2 and how we make a big step today, it was quite nice to do that,” he told MotoGP.com.

However, there was margin for the young Spaniard. “We need to understand the mistakes that I was making during the race,” he said, “like in turn eight or even in the start that I spin a lot. For this, let’s see where we can arrive tomorrow.”

At the last race in Austria, Acosta suffered one of his worst races of the season, finishing outside the top 10. Since then, he went to test a Moto2 bike at Misano, where Dani Pedrosa was testing the KTM RC16.

“We (Acosta and Pedrosa) were talking about everything, but not about bikes, but life experience,” Acosta said.

“It was a long time that I didn’t have a dinner like this, I’m still happy to have this dinner with him.

“At the end, he’s a guy that has a lot of experience and I think one of the most clever riders that I see in my career. It’s always important to listen to him and to see what we can learn from him.”

Looking to Sunday’s Grand Prix, Acosta expects something different to the Sprint.

“For sure it’s going to be different, and also it’s going to be important the tyre choice, for this,” he said. “Let’s see what we decide.”

