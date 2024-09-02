Yamaha name replacement for Lin Jarvis

Paolo Pavesio will become managing director in 2025

Paolo Pavesio
Paolo Pavesio

Paolo Pavesio has been named as Lin Jarvis' replacement at Yamaha.

Pavesio will become the managing director of Yamaha Motor Racing on January 1, 2025.

He was previously the Director of Marketing and Motorsport at Yamaha Motor Europe, and restructured the motorsport division which later won world championships in World Superbikes, EWC and MXGP.

Pavesio is replacing Jarvis whose 26-year tenure as Yamaha boss will end.

Jarvis led Yamaha to eight rider titles, six constructor titles, and seven team titles. He oversaw the Japanese manufacturer's glory days with Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo, as well as their most recent title with Fabio Quartararo.

Although Jarvis is leaving his job as managing director, he will remain as a Senior Advisor to Yamaha.

“Both personally and on behalf of Yamaha, I would like to thank Lin for his dedication and achievements over the past 26 years," said Takahiro Sumi, the General Manager of the Motor Sports Development Division.

"His commitment, diligence and leadership has been instrumental in Yamaha’s success in MotoGP, and I am happy that we will still have access to his knowledge and experience going forward. 

"Lin will be succeeded as Managing Director by Paolo Pavesio, who brings to the role a wealth of experience gained at YME where, as Marketing and Motorsport Director, he guided Yamaha teams to World Championship titles in WorldSBK, EWC and MXGP. 

"I look forward to welcoming Paolo to YMR in January and, under his leadership, I am confident that Yamaha can secure the future success in MotoGP that we are all striving for.”

