Alex Marquez responds: “I would never deliberately crash with another rider”

Alex Marquez rejects any suggestion he 'deliberately' made contact with Francesco Bagnaia: 'It is not in my DNA and it is not in the DNA of this sport'

Alex Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, crash, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Alex Marquez has released a statement in response to ‘reading some statements’ in the aftermath of Sunday’s Aragon MotoGP clash with Francesco Bagnaia.

The pair were involved in a heavy accident when Bagnaia attempted to pass the Gresini rider for third place, after Marquez had run wide.

The FIM Stewards decided ‘no further action’ was needed since 'neither rider was determined to be predominantly responsible'.

But Marquez seems unhappy about comments from Bagnaia suggesting the Gresini rider had kept the throttle open rather than avoiding contact.

“As soon I entered the [next] corner [13] I heard his engine opening. He was opening the throttle. So he was trying to arrive to this contact,” Bagnaia told MotoGP.com

“I wanted to look at that data... He remained with 60 percent, 40 percent of throttle open until when he crashed. So this is very strange by a rider, I think.”

On Monday, Marquez posted on social media:

“After reading some statements I would like to explain the following:  

“I would never deliberately crash with another rider and I will never accept to be charged with it, it is not in my DNA and it is not in the DNA of this sport.

“The most important thing for me is the conversation I had yesterday with Pecco and, from my side, the issue is settled. 

"Now it's time to rest and recover my body to be at 100% in Misano.”

Marquez and Bagnaia were fortunate to avoid serious injury and will be back on track at Misano this weekend. 

The Aragon race was won by Alex's team-mate and brother Marc Marquez but a second place for Jorge Martin means he now holds a 23-point lead over Bagnaia.

Alex Marquez statement on Instagram @alexmarquez73

