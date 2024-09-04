Miguel Oliveira: Portimao MotoGP at risk? “We need the government”

Portuguese star Miguel Oliveira has acknowledged that his home Portimao round could be at risk of slipping off the MotoGP calendar.

The provisional 2025 MotoGP schedule, confirmed as starting at Buriram in Thailand on March 2, is expected to be announced shortly.

Portimao has been part of the MotoGP calendar since 2020 but, Oliveira explained, needs government support to make the event financially viable.

Oliveira - set to switch from Trackhouse to Pramac Yamaha next season - called on the government to recognise the positive impact of the grand prix.

“It is a shame,” Oliveira said of rumours Portimao might not be on the 2025 calendar.

“The Grand Prix has been organised through a lot of effort by the Algarve administration. They had local municipalities support, to pay the fee to Dorna. Zero intervention of the government.

“So for the GP to go forward, we need the government to pay the fee. As simple as that.”

The five-time MotoGP winner added: “We need the government to understand that they benefit.

“The MotoGP brings a lot of money to the region. A lot of prestige, image-wise to Portugal and we do need the government to understand this and make a decision to go forward.”

European places on the 2025 calendar are also facing pressure due to the return of Brno.

Meanwhile, Hungary’s Balaton Park Circuit - known to be negotiating with Dorna to host MotoGP and WSBK races and already the reserve circuit for 2024 - is planning a press conference next Thursday…