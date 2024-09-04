Miguel Oliveira: Portimao MotoGP at risk? “We need the government”

“For the GP to go forward, we need the government to pay the fee.”

Miguel Oliveira, 2024 Portimao MotoGP
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 Portimao MotoGP

Portuguese star Miguel Oliveira has acknowledged that his home Portimao round could be at risk of slipping off the MotoGP calendar.

The provisional 2025 MotoGP schedule, confirmed as starting at Buriram in Thailand on March 2, is expected to be announced shortly.

Portimao has been part of the MotoGP calendar since 2020 but, Oliveira explained, needs government support to make the event financially viable.

Oliveira - set to switch from Trackhouse to Pramac Yamaha next season - called on the government to recognise the positive impact of the grand prix.

“It is a shame,” Oliveira said of rumours Portimao might not be on the 2025 calendar.

“The Grand Prix has been organised through a lot of effort by the Algarve administration. They had local municipalities support, to pay the fee to Dorna. Zero intervention of the government.

“So for the GP to go forward, we need the government to pay the fee. As simple as that.”

The five-time MotoGP winner added: “We need the government to understand that they benefit.

“The MotoGP brings a lot of money to the region. A lot of prestige, image-wise to Portugal and we do need the government to understand this and make a decision to go forward.”

European places on the 2025 calendar are also facing pressure due to the return of Brno. 

Meanwhile, Hungary’s Balaton Park Circuit - known to be negotiating with Dorna to host MotoGP and WSBK races and already the reserve circuit for 2024 - is planning a press conference next Thursday…

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Toto Wolff: ‘Formidable’ Red Bull can’t be written off despite “really weird” issues
George Russell and Sergio Perez do battle at Monza
George Russell and Sergio Perez do battle at Monza
MotoGP
Feature
1h ago
“This is not Honda bike!” - Nakagami pinpoints 2022 MotoGP concept change: "After this we lose the way"
Takaaki Nakagami, 2022 Indonesian MotoGP test
Takaaki Nakagami, 2022 Indonesian MotoGP test
F1
News
2h ago
Lawrence Stroll reveals he and Adrian Newey have been “talking for years”
Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey
WSBK
News
2h ago
Familiar face returns to WSBK to replace Yamaha’s injured Dominique Aegerter
Dominique Aegerter
Dominique Aegerter
RR
News
2h ago
Isle of Man TT legends awarded with coveted Segrave Trophy
The Birchalls
The Birchalls

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Miguel Oliveira: Portimao MotoGP at risk? “We need the government”
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 Portimao MotoGP
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 Portimao MotoGP
F1
News
3h ago
Mercedes and McLaren cleared by FIA amid ongoing F1 flexi-wing row
Oscar Piastri at the Italian Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri at the Italian Grand Prix
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Pramac Yamaha explain delay in confirming 2025 rider line-up
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
BSB
News
4h ago
Historic Hawk Racing feat at Cadwell Park spurs them on for ‘showdown’
Lee Jackson
Lee Jackson