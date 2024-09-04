Pramac Yamaha explain delay in confirming 2025 rider line-up

Pramac Yamaha insist they will confirm their 2025 MotoGP rider line-up this month.

They are widely expected to name Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller as their new combo.

However, it seems this weekend’s round at Misano will not coincide with confirmation.

“As everyone knows, we have already decided our riders,” Pramac team boss Gino Borsoi told TNT Sports.

“At [the first Misano round this weekend] or [the second Misano round from September 20] we will announce our future.”

Borsoi was asked what the hold-up was in announcing their new riders.

“Just some details, and that’s it,” he insisted.

The team have seemingly opted for experience over prodigious talents from Moto2.

In Trackhouse rider Oliveira and KTM’s Miller, they are signing grand prix winners.

In the case of Miller, signing for Pramac Yamaha in 2025 will save his MotoGP career. Having lost his KTM ride and been overlooked by other teams, he had already consigned himself to leave the series until Pramac came along.

The Pramac team are undergoing a massive change by switching from Ducati machinery to Yamaha.

Becoming a satellite team for Yamaha will enable the Japanese manufacturer to finally restore their presence on the grid to four bikes.

It is seen as a vital step in their development to return to past glory.

Borsoi is exited: “Of course. Yamaha is an incredible factory.

“We know from the past that they have won a lot of championships. They have great power, and a new structure.

“We trust them. We saw an incredible improvement in the past two years.

“We are all concentrating on this season, but also focusing on the future with Yamaha.”

Remarkably, Pramac are currently leading the MotoGP championship.

Jorge Martin has a 23-point lead from Pecco Bagnaia at the summit of the standings heading into Misano this weekend.

It means Pramac could end their association with Ducati by beating the manufacturer’s factory star to the title.

“We have to think about fighting for the championship with Jorge, and also about Yamaha,” Borsoi said.

“Also about a team in Moto2, so it’s a tough ask that we have.”

Although unable to share more details about Pramac Yamaha’s plans for a Moto2 team, he said: “We have a few riders in our mind.”