Gigi Dall’Igna has his say on Pecco Bagnaia v Alex Marquez collision

Gigi Dall’Igna has spoken for the first time about the incident in Aragon between Francesco Bagnaia and Alex Marquez.

MotoGP champion Bagnaia and Ducati stablemate Marquez crashed dramatically out of the Aragon MotoGP last weekend.

Bagnaia pointed the finger of blame at Marquez, who insisted he did not intentionally wipe the Italian out.

“It’s a real shame to lose such precious points and it’s even more so for the way in which it happened,” Ducati general manager Dall’Igna wrote.

“Also because, after the vicissitudes of the weekend to which Pecco and his team had nevertheless managed to react, our champion was set to recover a podium with the tenacity of one that never gives up, after a start complicated once again by a soiled start box.

“That contact with Alex Marquez then forced him to retire.

“A page to be turned and forgotten as soon as possible: we are entering the crucial stage of the world adventure, in which we must maintain positivity and focus: we now hail Misano and expect all our wonderful supporters for a weekend under the Ducati banner!”

Bagnaia will head to the Italian manufacturer’s home round this weekend admitting he is not at 100% physical health, after crashing out at Aragon.

The clash between two Ducati riders took some shine away from the magnificent ride of Marc Marquez.

The eight-time champion claimed pole position, won the sprint race, then the grand prix. It was a maiden win riding Ducati machinery.

Dall’Igna continued: “In a weekend made very complicated by the condition of the Aragon track’s new tarmac, an amazing Marc Marquez triumphed, racing with disarming naturalness and confidence: crystalline class applied to determination worthy of a steamroller.

“He literally dominated the whole weekend, the outcome of which was never in doubt, made clear right from the beginning of free practice.

“This was the best way to celebrate the return of a champion to his winning ways, his first in Ducati, and after Sunday's bitter epilogue, gifting us with a joyful smile.

“Here, there was nothing left for anyone else: Jorge Martin understood this immediately and conducted an exemplary race, indeed in both the Sprint and the GP races, making the most of his work with two very important second spots for the world championship, even more so after Pecco's forced exit.”

The MotoGP championship is again being led by Pramac Ducati rider Martin.

He holds a 23-point advantage from second-placed factory rider Bagnaia. Martin is 70 points clear of Marquez.

Misano, where consecutive MotoGP rounds will now be held, is traditionally a favourite of Bagnaia’s but the champion arrives in less than ideal condition after his heavy fall.