MotoGP rivals react to Marc Marquez’s victory after 1,043-day drought

Winless since Misano 2021 with Repsol Honda, Marc Marquez returned to the top step of a MotoGP podium at last Sunday's Aragon round.

In between, the eight-time world champion fought back from multiple rounds of arm surgery and battled with an uncompetitive RC213V before finally walking out of a big-money Honda contract to try and revive his career at Gresini Ducati.

This is what a selection of Marquez's rivals, including some fellow world champions plus past and present team-mates, told MotoGP.com after his victory:

Jorge Martin: “I want to congratulate Marc, after such a long period, difficult to be back on the victory and for sure he deserved it. He's a great champion.

Alex Marquez: “I'm really happy to see him there on the top. He knows that he worked a lot and he was there every day.”

Aleix Espargaro: “This is resilience. One of the best sportsmen of the world, probably one of the best also of Spain. After such a difficult period where he had a big injury, where he was the star of a big factory [Honda], had to go to a satellite team with an old bike and still feel pain on the injuries and be able to come back and win again - it's amazing, Marc is Marc. He probably one of the best if not the best of our sport. So congratulations, and let's see if he's able to put some pressure into the MotoGP title.”

Marco Bezzecchi: “Well, we expected. All weekend he was very strong. So we knew that he was going to win today!”

Fabio Quartararo: “I guess for him it's crazy because he has made a few podiums already this year, but the taste of a victory is always different. He has spent some tough times, made some strong decisions and his bet worked pretty well. So congratulations to him.”

Joan Mir: “Well, the comeback was not probably today, was in the moment that he decides to move all the work that he has done during this period of time. Has been amazing. He fought a lot for this. And finally, if you push a lot for something at the end it will arrive. So I'm very happy for him. He's a warrior. He always showed that many times. And being back on top is something that he deserves. So congratulations.”

Enea Bastianini: “Marc in this track this weekend was amazing from the first lap. I know when you have many injuries to be back is not easy, but Marc is incredible.”

Johann Zarco: “I had no doubt that Marc was going to win on the Ducati. I expected that he was going to win straight away in Texas. Because we know that he is very strong there. But he had a bit of time to really adapt perfectly to the Ducati. And here in Aragon, where everyone was struggling, he has shown that he is one of the kings when the conditions are complicated. He is clever enough and very fast to win the race.”

Alex Rins: “Unbelievable. Really, hats off to him. More than the victory, he did a really amazing weekend. All the sessions putting like at least 0.5s to the second rider. He was superb this weekend. I'm so happy for him.”

Miguel Oliveira: “No victory in MotoGP is easy, but for sure this weekend he made it look easy - too easy! - with absolutely no competition to challenge him again shows that he's an excellent rider, a top rider. It's no surprise, sooner or later, with a competitive bike as he has the win was there to take at any opportunity.”

Fabio di Giannantonio: “Well, I think for him it's a great day. He dominated all the weekend. So he has to be super happy. He did a super job and from our side I think it's good also because it means that the ‘23 bike in some places has the potential to win. So we have to study and we have to understand how we have to be in that position too.”