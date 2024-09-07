Jorge Martin on his “incredible” Misano MotoGP launch: “The others hadn’t started yet”

Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin says it felt like “the other ones hadn’t started yet” when he launched off the grid on his way to sprint victory at the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix.

Martin endured a scrappy qualifying at Misano on Saturday morning and could only manage fourth while chief title rival Francesco Bagnaia scorched to pole.

But in the 13-lap sprint, Martin vaulted from fourth to first into Turn 1 and led to the finish of the race to beat Bagnaia by 1.495s.

The win, his first in a sprint since July’s German GP, has put Martin 26 points clear in the standings.

Martin said afterwards that his reaction to the lights rather than his actual start was what impressed him the most and was “really comfortable, really confident” in the lead.

“Yeah, well it feels really good to win always,” he said on Saturday afternoon.

“This is the most important thing. I am happy that I gave my 100%.

“So tomorrow I will give it also. And if it’s a second I will be even as happy as today. But the target is still there, the target is to win and I will give my maximum.

“It was an amazing start. I think the reaction was incredible, more than the start.

“The start was good, but the reaction was impressive. I saw that the other ones hadn’t started yet and I was already far, far in front.

“Afterwards I saw Pecco brake a bit early, so I went for it and everything went perfect.

“After that, in first position I was really comfortable, really confident, I always ride by myself. So it was a normal condition for me.”

Martin’s win in the sprint came as most singled out Bagnaia to walk away at the front at Misano on Saturday following his dominant pole.

The result has guaranteed that Martin will end the San Marino GP leading the championship no matter what happens on Sunday.

Asked if this win was a mental blow to his rival, he replied: “I don’t know. I don’t really care about that. I care more about what I said before, more about giving my best and whatever I can do I will be happy.”

Tyre choice for Sunday’s grand prix remains up in the air as both the medium and the soft options look viable over a full distance.

Martin was impressive on both compounds across Friday’s practice and is confident he can fight for victory on either.

“I don’t think it will be crucial,” he said of Sunday’s tyre choice.

“I think it’s more it will be difficult. I think both tyres have the potential of victory, so for sure it will be interesting this evening to try to understand.

“But I am also quite relaxed because I think I have the potential on either soft or medium.”