Marc Marquez overtakes analysed after passing Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta

Marc Marquez was commended for his “clean” manoeuvres in the San Marino MotoGP sprint race.

The Gresini Ducati rider was forced to start from ninth on the grid after crashing in qualifying on Saturday.

But he roared past Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta in the sprint race to secure a P5 finish.

“A poor start. He qualified badly, due to the crash,” Neil Hodgson analysed on TNT Sports. “Then, it was a fight.

“That will have been the quickest race that Marquez has ever been in. When it’s all-action and you’re passing people, you look at your board and think ‘there are only three laps to go…’

“He didn’t do a lot wrong. The passes were all clean. Even the last one.”

Hodgson said about Marquez’s pass on Binder: “They were all decisive moves. He came from a long way back.

“I thought it might have been dirtier! But, as it turns out, it was clean.”

Marquez’s overtake of Acosta was analysed by Hodgson: “Pedro went in too quick. He had to roll the throttle because he was over the kerb.

“That allowed Marc to have much faster closing speed. There was room, albeit tight in a fast part of the track.”

No track limit warning

Marquez was unusually the only rider in the top 10 without a track limits warning.

Michael Laverty commented: “The fact you get your warning for one indiscretion?

“Turn 11, it’s so easy. Acosta did everything to stay off the green.

“Marc riding clean? That’s not the Marc you typically expect.

“He is normally playing with the limits but he was under control.

“He needs a good start tomorrow. He’s got good rhythm and, over feature race distance, it will be a different story.”