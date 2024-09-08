Official: Repsol to end MotoGP title sponsorship with Honda

Repsol will call an end to its title sponsorship of Honda’s factory MotoGP team at the end of 2024.

The Spanish petroleum company has been HRC’s main sponsor since 1995 but, in a sign of things to come, was relegated to the lower fairing on this year's new-look livery.

The Repsol-Honda split ends one of the most successful partnerships in the history of the sport, winning 15 riders’ titles with Mick Doohan, Alex Criville, Valentino Rossi, Nicky Hayden, Casey Stoner and Marc Marquez.

However, the team has been without a race victory since Marc Marquez’s last Honda win at Misano in 2021.

The Spanish star left Honda for Gresini Ducati at the end of last year and, in a sign of how far the once mighty HRC team has fallen, Repsol Honda is currently 11th and last in the teams' standings.

It is not clear if Repsol intends to switch its backing to a rival MotoGP factory, saying only that it will 'continue to be linked to motor racing'.

MotoGP is introducing 100% non-fossil origin fuel from 2027, a stance that Repsol appeared to welcome.

An announcement immediately after Sunday's San Marino MotoGP, which saw no Repsol Hondas on the grid due to sickness for Joan Mir and Luca Marini, read:

'Repsol will not renew its current sponsorship contract with Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) for the MotoGP World Championship, which ends on December 31 of this year.

'The Repsol Honda Team is the most successful team in the history of the championship, with eleven team titles, 15 rider titles and 183 victories in the premier class of motorcycling.

'Repsol is grateful for HRC's commitment and dedication during all these years in which we have worked together.

'The multi-energy company will continue to be linked to motor racing to continue developing products and services of the highest quality.'

A statement from HRC read:

'After 30 years of collaboration at the highest level of motorcycle racing, Honda Racing Corporation and Repsol will part ways at the conclusion of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship.

'Honda HRC and Repsol have enjoyed a partnership which has become synonymous with success at the highest level. Going beyond sponsorship, it has been a true collaboration between both companies, striving to continue as the reference in Grand Prix motorcycling.

'Debuting in 1995, the Repsol Honda Team achieved immediately success and won the Premier Class World Championship that same year. The following three decades have seen the collaboration between Honda HRC and Repsol claim 15 Premier Class World Championships, 10 Premier Class Team Championships, 183 Premier Class wins and 455 Premier Class podiums.

'Honda HRC wishes Repsol all the best in their future business and sporting ventures.'