Valentino Rossi reveals hot-heated Max Biaggi altercation in an elevator

Valentino Rossi admits Max Biaggi nastiness "was my fault"

Valentino Rossi has shared two back-stories of confrontations with Max Biaggi - but has accepted blame for their bad feeling.

The rivalry between Rossi and Biaggi is one of the most famous, and the fiercest, feuds in motorcycle racing history.

Rossi has now shed more light on what happened at the height of the animosity.

Rossi was quoted by Gazzetta explaining a 1997 bust-up with Biaggi: “That year he switched from Aprilia to Honda in 250.

“Everyone said that he only won thanks to the Italian bike and I supported it too.

“Once we arrived in Suzuka, we met in the same restaurant.

“Max was having dinner with some journalists. When I passed him, he called me the 'Max Biaggi of the 125'.

“I replied: 'Here is the Valentino Rossi of the 250'.”

A few years later, another face-to-face confrontation took place.

“I got into the elevator alone,” Rossi remembered.

“Then Biaggi and his physiotherapist Mario Laghi arrived.

“It was a time when we were teasing each other a lot.

“Max asked me: 'Why are you busting my balls like that?'

“I don't remember my response, but I felt that attack. He put his feet on my head.

“From then on I have always been very careful in elevators…’”

Rossi was the young pretender, but is now 45. Biaggi, then the champion, is now 53.

Rossi became a MotoGP legend, a nine-time world champion and the most famous motorcycle racer ever. Biaggi is a six-time champion with his own place in folklore.

“Looking back at what happened, I would say it was my fault,” Rossi admitted.

“I disliked Max. We were almost all from Emilia-Romagna, while he was from Rome.

“I didn't like the way he set up the interviews.

“I was also a big Loris Capirossi fan and I really liked Doriano Romboni.

“When I arrived in the championship, I told these things to journalists. I guess he wasn't happy.

“After all, he was the top of Italian motorcycling and I said I didn't like him.

“The relationship immediately got off to a bad start. But it was my fault."

Biaggi, a year ago, told Sky: “Maybe in old age we will find ourselves drinking a glass of wine together.

“The more time passes, the more there is a desire to meet again and have a chat.”

