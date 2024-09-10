MotoGP radio communication? "I will get fined like Michael Jordan"

Aleix Espargaro was among the riders to try out the latest version of MotoGP’s proposed radio system during Monday’s official Misano Test.

The system is initially aimed at communicating urgent safety messages directly to the riders from Race Direction, such as ‘red flag’ or ‘rider on track’.

“We've been working on it for three years, especially to improve communication in the event of an accident,” Espargaro said.

“I was one of the riders who pushed the most for the radio to be introduced, but it's not easy, especially from a GPS point of view.”

Carlos Ezpeleta, Dorna’s Chief Sporting Officer, explained last year how the initial one-way radio system would be connected to GPS.

"The idea is for the system to be GPS marked, so if you’re approaching an area with a yellow flag, rain or a slippery surface, that you warn the riders on the straight leading into that sector,” Ezpeleta said during last year’s Jerez radio test.

"For the time being, it’s only safety related pre-recorded messages from race control to the riders. It’s a one-way system at the moment, and all the riders agree it’s positive in principle.”

But the ultimate, and more controversial goal, is to allow F1-style on-track conversations between rider and team.

“At a later stage if the teams agree, and once they’re more comfortable with the system, two-way communication from riders to race control or teams to riders is something that will probably happen in the future,” Ezpeleta had confirmed.

That would take further control for crucial decisions, such as whether to pit in the kind of flag-to-flag race seen at Misano on Sunday, out of the hands of the riders.

Bagnaia: "I will get fined like Michael Jordan"

Many riders are strongly opposed to two-way radios, including reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia.

Bagnaia said he "will not use anything like that", saying the earpiece is painfully uncomfortable to wear and that there is no need for more "distracting" communication.

The Italian even said he would be prepared to get "fines at every game like Michael Jordan" for not using a radio, referring to the legendary NBA player who was repeatedly fined for playing in red shoes.

But Espargaro insists radios will be “good for the show”.

“On some circuits, it will be complicated to be able to speak, but you have to get used to the new technologies. The sooner it's ready, the better it will be for the show,” said the Aprilia rider.

“We need to try, to fail, to try again and see where we can go. But I think one of the most fun things about Formula One are the radios.

“Imagine in yesterday’s [Misano] race, me asking the team ‘I stop or I don't have to stop? What do you want me to do?’ And Antonio [Jimenez] shouting to me and I was talking to him. It can be fun for the people I think.”

Espargaro also disagreed with those who claim it is a dangerous distraction.

“Some complain, but you have to try before claiming that it makes you lose concentration,” he said.

“It's worse to activate the rear height device every time. You need to open your hand, then braking hard to disactivate. If you told some riders five years ago that they will have to press a button in every acceleration - that's a lot worse.

“The new technologies are coming. We need to try. And if it’s not safe, we will not use it.”

Either way, Espargaro, renowned for his heart-on-the-sleeve comments, is unlikely to race with the two-way version of the radio, since he is retiring at the end of this season and switching to Honda test and wild-card duties.

“I'm very sorry, but I don't think we're going to make it in time to listen to me!” he laughed. “But you will listen to the young riders!

“It's going to be fun. Dorna is working hard in terms of safety for the helmets, making scans, working hard with the brand manufacturers.

“We didn't start yesterday. I'm the first one who started this and it's more than three years. So when it will arrive, it will be more than ready, safe and it will be very fun.”