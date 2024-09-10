Yamaha plans next MotoGP test with ‘engineer’ Andrea Dovizioso

Monster Yamaha team director Massimo Meregalli has revealed that Andrea Dovizioso’s next MotoGP test is set for Jerez in November.

Assuming Cal Crutchlow is still unable to ride, that could be Dovizioso’s third test of the year on the M1.

Dovi, a triple title runner-up for Ducati, made his MotoGP return during a ‘secret’ ride at Mugello before taking part in a private test - alongside Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins - at Misano last month.

“We have been lucky that we could convince Dovi to help us, because unfortunately Cal Crutchlow is not fit and in that moment we couldn't do any tests with the testing team,” Monster Yamaha team director Massimo Meregalli told MotoGP.com

“So we had a kind of a secret test in Mugello with Dovizioso and the test went well.

“Then the [private] test we had here in Misano was good, positive. He worked very well. He really jumped into the project. He is very analytical. He looks a bit more an engineer than a rider!

“So the first impression has been very, very good.

“Now we have another test planned in Jerez in November where if Cal won't be able to ride - and it will be very unlikely that he will be able - we already asked Dovi to join.”

Crutchlow suffered complications following 'a procedure to address right-hand pain' not only ruling him out of testing duties but planned wild-cards at Mugello and Silverstone.

Dovizioso, who suffered a serious motocross accident in April, was present in the MotoGP paddock during this weekend’s local San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.