di Giannantonio talks VR46 Academy, factory upgrade and ‘on the limit’ Marquez

Fabio di Giannantonio has credited the impact Valentino Rossi’s VR46 Academy has made on him since joining the nine-time Grand Prix World Champion’s eponymous VR46 Racing Ducati at the start of the 2024 MotoGP season.

The Italian is currently in the midst of his first campaign in VR46 Racing colours following two seasons spent competing with Gresini Racing, a stint that piqued with his maiden premier class victory in Qatar last year.

Better still, while it took an eleventh hour call to secure his 2024 seat with VR46 Ducati, di Giannantonio’s future is already assured having put pen to paper on an extension with the Tavullia outfit for 2025.

Moreover, di Giannantonio will join factory counterparts Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez in getting his hands on a latest-spec Ducati GP25 next season in what is a clear vote of confidence from the Borgo Panigale firm.

Indeed, the upgrade represents quite the turnaround for the 25-year old, who says he’s really benefitted from adding his name to the VR46 Academy’s illustrious roll-call of members.

“I always had a huge respect for them, they did incredibly well with the guys, giving young riders the chance to compete with backing from the academy (sic) is unbelievable,” he told TNT Sports.

“[They are] Fantastic, I cannot say anything bad from them. They saw in me a lot of potential and talent, so they helped me and offered me the ride for this year. They changed my life, because now I am a factory Ducati rider for next year, the feeling and energy in the team is fantastic.”

While Ducati is well on course to make it three consecutive MotoGP World Championship titles with its latest generation GP24 package, both Marc Marquez and di Giannantonio have continued to enjoy strong results aboard the year-old GP23 package.

Of the two, however, only Marquez has scaled the podium this season, with di Giannantonio admitting to being in awe at the six-time MotoGP World Championship ‘risky’ style of ‘on the limit’ riding.

“We have the opportunity to share data, so you can learn a lot,” he continued.

“Marc is doing great this year, in many rounds we are not that far, he is better in practice and qualifying, but I am not that far [behind]. He is so good in the left-hand corners, he can maximise the bike.

“The Ducati GP23 is a bike you can compete with, but you do have to ride on the limit - Marc can do this always, he is taking risks.

“When I feel confident with the bike I can do it, but Marc can be on the limit in most situations.”

