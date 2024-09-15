Valentino Rossi on podium at WEC 6 Hours of Fuji in Japan

Another four-wheel accomplishment for The Doctor

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi finished on the podium at the 6 Hours of Fuji.

It is another four-wheel accomplishment for Rossi in the World Endurance Championship, his first podium finish in the series.

Rossi and teammates Maxime Martin and Ahmad Al Harthy put their #46 BMW M4 into third-place in the LMGT3 class. They finished behind Ferrari and Porsche.

Rossi drove the final stint for his team and completed two overtakes on the same corner. He gained five places in two laps.

They had started from 12th on the grid.

“We are so happy,” The Doctor said.

“It feels very good after our DNF in Austin two weeks ago.

“This race was hard but Ahmad, Maxime and I did a fantastic job in our stints and our team made the perfect strategy and the perfect pit stops once again.

“It is our second podium this season and we are very happy!”

Vincent Vosse, Team WRT team principal, said: “We didn't have the fastest car, but we were able to work a bit of magic in terms of strategy.

“The drivers and the team showed an excellent performance, and now to stand on the podium, we didn't dare to dream of that at the beginning of the weekend.”

