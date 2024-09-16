Tech3: Pedro Acosta “will want revenge” for Misano 1

This weekend's Emilia Romagna MotoGP offers Pedro Acosta a unique chance to shed the usual rookie disadvantages.

Acosta has started every grand prix since the Qatar opener without prior MotoGP track knowledge.

At Lusail, it came in the form of a pre-season test but for 'Misano 2' he can not only count on ‘real’ qualifying and race experience for the first time but a day of Official testing on September 9th.

Already fast during the San Marino weekend - a second-row start turning into sixth in the Sprint before a crash in the GP - Acosta was competitive throughout the test, finishing as top KTM in fourth.

"Misano 2 will be a special weekend as we were already racing there last week, so I hope this will help us set up the bike,” Acosta said.

“Monday's test at Misano was also important for us as we tried many things that I hope we can apply in the remaining races of the season.

“Let's see if the weather is good for us, and if we can maintain or even improve the pace we had last weekend.

"Misano is a track that I think is good for us and where we can go fast. Last race before a very important Asian tour, let's go for it!"

In the words of team manager Nicolas Goyon, Acosta’s early San Marino GP exit happened when: “He was a bit impatient to overtake Morbidelli and lost a wing and then crashed soon after.”

It was a missed opportunity that also cost the young Spaniard fifth place and top KTM in the world championship to Brad Binder.

"Having already raced and tested there last week, we are heading to Misano with already a lot of data from the previous round, and with updated parts and set ups from the test," Goyon said of the Emilia Romagna round.

"This will also be the first time that Pedro Acosta will race on a circuit where he has MotoGP experience, so let's see how he manages the weekend.

“Having crashed early in the race last Sunday, he could not achieve the expected top 5, so we know he will want revenge, and he will do everything possible to make amends.”

While Acosta finished a lap down after a nothing-to-lose pit stop gamble after his fall, team-mate Augusto Fernandez was caught out and fell during the mid-race shower.

“Augusto Fernandez found a good set-up direction last week, but also crashed in the race while he was P13,” Goyon said.

“He has another chance to confirm that he is working in the right direction, but to do that, you need to finish the races and score points. He has the potential to do that, so let's go!"

Fernandez is now working with ex-Andrea Dovizioso and Enea Bastianini crew chief Alberto Girabola, who will be reunited with Bastianini at Tech3 next year.