Martin’s Aprilia MotoGP switch: “The difficult thing for Jorge will be…”

“To jump on another bike that is not at the same level, it's not going to be easy.”

Jorge Martin, Aleix Espargaro
Jorge Martin, Aleix Espargaro

As well as the challenge of a different machine, Aleix Espargaro acknowledges there will be times when Jorge Martin needs to adapt his mindset during next year's Ducati-to-Aprilia switch.

The current MotoGP title leader is effectively replacing Espargaro at Aprilia’s factory team in 2025.

But while Espargaro worked his way from the back of the grid during eight years on the RS-GP, Martin’s whole MotoGP career has been spent with Pramac Ducati, where he was a winner in only his sixth grand prix.

Ducati’s Desmosedici continues to dominate this year’s world championship, filling the top four positions in the standings, winning every grand prix except COTA and all but three Sprints.

Aprilia is the only other manufacturer to have won, courtesy of a grand prix victory for Maverick Vinales at COTA plus Sprint wins at Portimao (Vinales), COTA (Vinales) and Catalunya (Espargaro).

But while Ducati is unbeaten in a Sprint or Grand Prix over the past seven rounds, Aprilia struggled badly in the last two events at Aragon and Misano. 

Vinales' has now slipped behind KTM riders Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta for seventh in the world championship. Espargaro is ninth.

Dealing with that kind of difficult weekend, where all riders on the same bike a re struggling, will be a new experience for Martin.

“The difficult thing for Jorge will be that I came from P20 and reached a couple of victories, which is not easy, but it meant I got used to riding a not good bike. And he's now riding the best bike. Winning races. Being the fastest every session,” Espargaro said.

“So to jump on another bike that is not at the same level, it's not going to be easy. But his desire was to come to Aprilia. He had other options and he chose Aprilia. So no regrets.

“It's not going to be easy, but it's the decision he took. You need to go full [commitment] and Aprilia has the capacity to tune up the bike to him and he has enough speed to be the number one in Aprilia.

“So nothing is easy, but he will make it [work].”

Martin’s lead over Ducati's reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia has been reduced to just seven points heading into this weekend’s second Misano round, after a costly pit-stop error in the San Marino GP.

“He knows he made a mistake and he will learn. It will make him stronger,” Espargaro said. “This is part of the process.”

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
9m ago
Jacques Villeneuve criticises former F1 team Sauber for “not even trying"
Jacques Villeneuve
Jacques Villeneuve
MotoGP
News
10m ago
Tech3: Pedro Acosta “will want revenge” for Misano 1
Pedro Acosta, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, 2024 San Marino MotoGP
F1
Feature
31m ago
The hallmarks of an F1 world champion Oscar Piastri showed in Baku
Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Martin’s Aprilia MotoGP switch: “The difficult thing for Jorge will be…”
Jorge Martin, Aleix Espargaro
Jorge Martin, Aleix Espargaro
BSB
News
1h ago
FHO Racing confirms BSB 2025 presence, riders to be announced
Peter Hickman, 2024 Oulton Park BSB (2). Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Peter Hickman, 2024 Oulton Park BSB (2). Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

More News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
Coriano dedicates town gateway tribute to Marco Simoncelli
Marco Simoncelli
Marco Simoncelli
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
MotoGP fan booing against Marc Marquez ‘goes in one ear and out the other’
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, San Marino MotoGP 2024
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, San Marino MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Franco Colapinto labels Lewis Hamilton parc ferme encounter “a dream come true”
Lewis Hamilton and Franco Colapinto
Lewis Hamilton and Franco Colapinto
MotoGP
News
2h ago
How to watch the Emilia-Romagna MotoGP: Live stream here
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
BSB
News
2h ago
OMG Yamaha signs Superstock star Joe Talbot for BSB 2025
Joe Talbot signs with OMG Racing for 2025 and 2026 BSB seasons.
Joe Talbot signs with OMG Racing for 2025 and 2026 BSB seasons.