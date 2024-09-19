Hungary’s Balaton Park to join 2025 MotoGP and WorldSBK calendars

Hungary is set to return to the Motorcycle Grand Prix calendar for the first time since 1992, with the new Balaton Park circuit pencilled in for a 2025 MotoGP event on the weekend of August 22-24.

The 4.081km venue, near Lake Balaton in western Hungary, is currently undergoing upgrades to the track and infrastructure.

Ahead of its MotoGP debut, the circuit is also scheduled to host a round of next year’s WorldSBK championship, on July 25-27th.

In order to meet FIM Grade A standard, required to host MotoGP and WorldSBK, the following modifications are planned: • 'At turn 7, a couple of tighter radius turns are introduced on the inside, maintaining the high-speed through the corners while expanding the run-off area for increased safety. • 'A new chicane at turn 11 moderates speed at the end of the back straight while simultaneously enhancing overtaking opportunities. • 'Just below the track's new hotel, a series of technical corners has been added, improving the braking phase safety and presenting an intriguing challenge to the riders.' Balaton Park track modifications for MotoGP and WorldSBK

The track is located 87km from Budapest, 150km from Austria, 120km from Slovakia, 150km from Croatia and 480km from Italy.

"We’re very happy to announce that Balaton Park will be on the 2025 calendar for MotoGP and WorldSBK,” said Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

“The circuit is in a spectacular location and will be a fantastic destination for fans to come and see the world’s most exciting sport in action.

“Work is underway to get the venue ready for its historic debut on the calendar, adding another chapter to Hungary’s history in motorcycle Grand Prix racing, and we’re very much looking forward to returning to a key market in central Europe.”

Rumours of a Hungarian motorcycle grand prix have been circulating ever since the glory days of Gábor Talmácsi, who won the 125GP crown in 2007. The first signs that Balaton Park was close to securing an event came when it was named as 'reserve event' for the 2024 MotoGP calendar. However it was not yet ready when Argentina, India and Kazakhstan dropped off this year's schedule. “When you are on your way to the finish line, every milestone on the way is an important confirmation of the right direction," said Henrik Hermann, President of the Hungarian Motorsport Association.

"Back in 2004, as President of the Hungarian Motorsport Association, I had the opportunity to meet Dorna and dream of the return of motorcycle Grand Prix racing in Hungary.

"This goal has been on the horizon several times, unfortunately there have been more and more turns on the horizon, but one thing is for sure, we have never been so close and under such clear skies.

"Our eyes are smiling under our helmets at the last turn before the finish line and we are concentrating all our energy on waving the chequered in front of the roaring crowd so we Hungarians can enjoy that feeling in our home country as well.”

Balaton Park joins Brno in securing a 'new' place on the 2025 MotoGP calendar.