Ducati GP25 tested for the first time

MotoGP’s reigning world champion constructor Ducati has kicked on development of its 2025 machine with an apparent first test of the GP25 prototype this week.

The Monday after the San Marino Grand Prix saw the final in-season test of the 2024 season completed, with a number of manufacturers trialling initial 2025 prototypes.

A noticeable absence from that test was Ducati’s test team and rider Michele Pirro, while its race riders didn’t appear to be evaluating many 2025 items.

In fact, Ducati’s sporting director Davide Tardozzi told the media at Misano that the GP25 “doesn’t exist”.

However, a preview to a private test at Jerez on Pirro’s personal website suggested he would be hitting the track on the GP25 for the first time.

“The tests planned at the Jerez track will focus on the development of the Desmosedici,” he said.

“Although in fact at the world championship our performance is at an absolute level, it remains vital for us at Ducati to think about 2025.

“The strength of our group lies precisely in this philosophy of never stopping, continuing to evolve to get better and better.”

Speedweek then confirmed on Thursday that Ducati was in face testing its GP25 in Spain.

Ducati is currently dominating the 2024 campaign, with the marque a runaway leader in the constructors’ standings by 229 points over KTM ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna GP.

It has won all bar one grand prix in 2024, with just two of those going to a rider on a year-old Desmosedici - with Marc Marquez victorious for Gresini Racing at the Aragon and San Marino GPs.

The step between the GP23 and the GP24 has proven to be bigger than anticipated, with the latter improving on the engine braking characteristics that hindered some of its riders last year.

It’s unlikely that the GP25 will be a radical departure from its predecessor given how strong a package it has been, with double world champion Francesco Bagnaia admitting recently that the GP24 hasn’t evolved much from the start of the year.

In August, when commenting on the difference between the GP23 and the GP24, Bagnaia noted that the GP22 “was the most balanced bike of all”.

It is likely, then, that development of the GP25 will focus on recapturing this balance while improving on the GP24 strong engine and braking characteristics.

Ensuring the GP25’s motor is on top form will be even more vital heading into next year, with a proposed freeze on engine development through to the end of 2026 set t come into force ahead of 2027’s switch to an 850cc formula.

Manufacturers in band D under the current concession regulations will be exempt from this so long as their results don’t improve.