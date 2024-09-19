Gabor Talmacsi, Giancarlo Fisichella back Balaton Park

Gabor Talmacsi, Hungary’s motorcycle grand prix hero from 2001-2010, hopes the country’s newly announced MotoGP round will boost the careers of home-grown riders.

Talmacsi won nine 125GP races between 2005 and 2008, making history for Hungary by lifting the 2007 125cc crown.

He made a short-lived switch to the 250cc in 2009, before finishing the season with 12 MotoGP class appearances for Scot Honda (best of 12th place).

After a lone Moto2 campaign, with one rostrum, in 2011, Talmacsi switched to World Supersport but his riding career came to an end when debris from an engine failure broke his tibia, leaving him with permanent muscle damage.

But Talmacsi’s popularity during his glory days in grand prix, when legions of Hungarian fans would travel to events such as Brno in the Czech Republic, kept the dream of having a Hungarian MotoGP round alive.

That is set to become a reality in 2025 with the new Balaton Park circuit given a provisional race date of August 22-24, for what will be the country’s first motorcycle grand prix since 1992.

“Hosting MotoGP and Superbike races in Hungary is not only a great sporting event, but also an opportunity to boost the careers of young riders, to bring the sport into focus and to give perspective to the next generation,” Talmacsi said.

“My aim is to increase the recognition of motorcycling, not just as a competitive sport, but also as a means of transport, and to contribute to the development of young people and their knowledge about safety on the road.

“The 2025 races can play a major role in raising awareness about this.”

The Balaton Park track layout will be modified in three areas to meet the Grade A license requirements to host MotoGP and WorldSBK.

Former Formula 1 Grand Prix winner Giancarlo Fisichella has sampled the current 4.115km circuit from the driving seat.

“Driving Balaton Park Circuit for the first time, I was impressed by its character,” Fisichella said.

“The track really has it all – a thrilling blend of high-speed corners, challenging hairpins and cool chicanes.

“It’s a track that flows nicely, giving you a great racing feeling.

“The first corner and the end of the back straight are prime spots for overtakes. All in all, Balaton Park is a treat to drive.”