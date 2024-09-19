Francesco Bagnaia ‘staying out’ of Valentino Rossi’s latest Marc Marquez comments

"I was not riding in MotoGP during those years, and I want to remain outside because it’s something that I don’t care.”

Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP

Francesco Bagnaia has made clear he will remain ‘outside’ of any hostilities between his mentor Valentino Rossi and future factory Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez.

Rossi re-opened one of the most controversial chapters in MotoGP history during a recent podcast, where he repeated his stance that Marquez had a pre-meditated plan to help Jorge Lorenzo at the end of the 2015 season.

Asked for his opinion on Rossi’s latest words, on the eve of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna round, reigning double champion Bagnaia said:

“Honestly, I’m out of this... I was not riding in MotoGP during those years, and I want to remain outside because it’s something that I don’t care.”

With the 2015 Rossi-Lorenzo title fight nearing its climax, Rossi publicly accused Marquez of ‘dirty tricks’ on the eve of the penultimate round in Malaysia - just days after Marquez had beaten Lorenzo with a last-lap pass in Phillip Island.

In the aftermath of Rossi's accusations, Rossi and Marquez battled furiously in the early laps of the Sepang race, before a frustrated Rossi forced Marquez wide.

The Repsol Honda rider crashed as a result, while the subsequent penalty points handed to Rossi - when combined with an earlier penalty point – meant he started last on the grid at the Valencia showdown.

Lorenzo went on to win the world championship by five points.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
18m ago
MotoGP podium boos: Marc Marquez thanks Bagnaia, Pecco: “It’s happened to me”
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, San Marino podium
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, San Marino podium
BSB
News
19m ago
Ryan Vickers and OMG Yamaha to part ways at end of BSB 2024
Ryan Vickers, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Ryan Vickers, 2024 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
32m ago
Charles Leclerc reveals Ferrari discussions over McLaren’s “controversial” wing
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
F1
News
42m ago
New Audi F1 contender emerges | Valtteri Bottas “can’t share much” on future
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
WSBK
News
46m ago
Tommy Bridewell considers WorldSBK future ahead of Cremona wildcard
Tommy Bridewell, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Tommy Bridewell, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

MotoGP
News
59m ago
Brad Binder gives initial verdict on 2025 KTM MotoGP prototype
Brad Binder, KTM Racing, Misano MotoGP test 2024
Brad Binder, KTM Racing, Misano MotoGP test 2024
© Gold and Goose
BSB
News
1h ago
British Superbike team announce switch from Kawasaki to Honda
CDH Racing
CDH Racing
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo: Yamaha test team "a little bit of a mess"
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton will give it “absolutely everything” after “miserable” Azerbaijan GP
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK
News
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega aims to recover “a lot of points” on absent Toprak Razgatlioglu in WSBK title chase
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 French WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 French WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose