Jorge Martin: Enea Bastianini “had no room”; "no consequences" for me next time

Jorge Martin says he “deserved” to win the MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix because Enea Bastianini “had no room” to make his controversial last-lap overtake.

Martin led for much of Sunday’s 27-lap grand prix at Misano, though had to contend with late pressure from factory Ducati counterpart Bastianini.

Bastianini launched an aggressive move on Martin’s inside at Turn 4 on the last lap, but the pair made contact and the latter ended up well off track.

Martin finished five seconds behind Bastianini at the chequered flag, and was visibly frustrated on the bike as he crossed the line.

The stewards elected not to investigate the decision.

“Well, for sure I think it was a great weekend,” Martin began.

“I was competitive, I was the strongest today out there in Misano in the second round.

“After a lot of laps I was able to make this step from the other weekend and be super-fast.

“But I had to manage the Enea situation, and I think there was no room to make that move.

“There is not a lot of sense to keep talking about it because it won’t change anything.

“But for sure I think I deserved that victory. At least if he made a move, at least do it clean and don’t touch me.”

The Pramac rider believes a precedent has now been set when it comes to the rules of engagement: “For sure, now I think we are more clear about race direction’s ideas for the future. So, in the future if I have to do the same then no consequences… I hope.”

Martin now leads the championship by 24 points after poleman Francesco Bagnaia crashed out of third in the closing stages.

He feels now, without any mistakes, he is in the best position to win the championship in the final five rounds.

“I will try to focus on the positives,” he added.

“I think the pace was crazy, was really good. The start was good. I improved qualifying. It was a small question mark in the last race.

“So, I’m happy about the performance. I feel strong for Indonesia, I really like that track, I really like going there.

“I will try to focus on my riding. There is a lot of noise from outside as always.

“So, finally again I have a bit of advantage. Let’s focus on making it a bit stronger because I feel that I’m a bit stronger and if I don’t make any mistakes I can beat this race.”