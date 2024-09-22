MotoGP stewards make verdict clear on Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin clash

MotoGP Stewards opted not to investigate the incident between Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin.

Bastianini overtook Martin on the final lap of the Emilia-Romagna MotoGP to win the race.

They made contact, and Martin was pushed off the track. He angrily gestured as he rode home in P2.

As Bastianini celebrated a home victory, there was some suspicion that the stewards might opt to get involved.

However, it has been confirmed that there will be no investigation into the borderline manoeuvre.

The FIM Stewards' report into Sunday's race did not even mention the controversial moment.

Although Martin was sportsmanlike in parc ferme, he made it clear that he felt Bastianini’s move was over the limit.

Bastianini defended his right to take the risky manoeuvre.

Martin emerges from Misano with a 24-point lead at the summit of the MotoGP standings.

He profited from Pecco Bagnaia crashing out, from P3.

Race winner Bastianini is third in the championship, 59 points shy of Martin.

Interestingly Martin noted afterwards that Bastianini is not competing for the championship.