Pramac reveal outcome of stewards meeting after controversial Misano incident

Gino Borsoi explains what stewards said about Jorge Martin-Enea Bastianini clash

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Pramac team boss Gino Borsoi has revealed his squad spoke with MotoGP’s stewards about the controversial last lap at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Enea Bastianini caused a stir when he launched a last lap overtake on Jorge Martin for the lead of the race on Sunday at Turn 4.

The factory Ducati rider had a gap but made slight contact with Martin and pushed the championship leader off track, while Bastianini also went beyond the kerbs.

Bastianini went on to win the race by over five seconds while the stewards elected not to investigate the incident - much to the frustration of Martin, who felt the move was over the limit.

The stewards also made no mention of the incident in their post-race report, adding to the lack of transparency over why it decided not to acknowledge the move.

Borsoi reveals his team did go to speak to the stewards, noting: “Well, we had some conversations with race direction (the stewards). They say it was ok, the overtake, not over the limit. Well, it is what it is. We know that.”

The Pramac boss added that the stewards’ decision not to investigate the incident made it clear what the limit of racing is now going forward.

“For sure, not dramatic,” he said.

“It is what it is right now. We are happy because we got the podium, we got again a gap between us and Pecco - and sorry to Pecco [for his crash].

“But anyway, what happened in the last lap is not my task, I’m not part of race direction.

“They decided not to give any penalty to Bastianini and now we learn from that.

“We know that the limit is there and in the future if you need to do something like this on the last lap, you can do it because you are allowed to do it.”

Opinion on the incident was split among the riders, with some ruling it as fair racing while others felt Bastianini should have been forced to give the place back.

Marc Marquez feels the fact Bastianini left the track too while completing the overtake strengthened the case for the Italian to have been penalised.

