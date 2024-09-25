MotoGP legend has blunt warning for Pecco Bagnaia about Marc Marquez’s arrival

Kevin Schwantz has warned Pecco Bagnaia that he will be pushed more frequently next season when Marc Marquez becomes his teammate.

Marquez won the battle for the 2025 factory Ducati seat and will be alongside Bagnaia in an all-star line-up.

But their relationship will come under the microscope, with both riders battling for this year’s championship and guaranteed to fancy the 2025 title too.

“It will definitely be a super-team, that’s for sure,” said Schwantz, the 1993 500cc champion.

“Having both riders in the same garage? The input they will get from both riders going as fast as they go?

“It will be interesting. It will continue to build Ducati, and Ducati’s advantage.

“They will still have satellite bikes, as well.”

Pramac’s Jorge Martin currently leads the MotoGP championship ahead of the Indonesia round this weekend.

But Bagnaia, current factory teammate Enea Bastianini, and Gresini’s Marquez are in the hunt.

“The competition between Marc and Pecco will continue from this year, for sure, into next season,” Schwantz said.

“The first person you don’t want to be beaten by is your teammate. It’s hard to have a good teammate unless they are nowhere close to beating you!

“Some rivalry in the team, some competition. Enea Bastianini has been good competition for Bagnaia in certain places, but I think Marquez will push him every weekend.”

Aprilia need ‘the right rider’

Aprilia have been backed by Schwantz to become title contenders with Martin on their bike.

Ducati’s decision to overlook Martin for the 2025 official seat means he instead signed for Aprilia, where he will partner Marco Bezzecchi next year.

“Aprilia have done a great job. Jorge Martin on the bike [in 2025],” Schwantz said.

“Aleix Espargaro has done a good job, he has developed it well. Maverick Vinales is doing a good job.

“When the bike is right, it’s the best bike out there, by far!

“We saw at COTA this year, Aprilia was the dominant bike from the first practice.

“With the right rider - I’m not saying Maverick isn’t the right rider - but with somebody like Martin, somebody more motivated, a little faster and more willing to push the envelope, the sky is the limit for Aprilia.

“They can be a contender for the world championship.”

‘I see myself’ in Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta has been tipped as a future world champion by Schwantz.

The rookie took MotoGP by storm in the earliest weeks of this season.

Acosta immediately earned a promotion from Tech3 to the factory KTM team for 2025, even though his red-hot form has tailed off in recent weeks.

“Pedro has the potential to be a world champion, for sure,” Schwantz said.

“He’s young and spirited. He crashed twice in a session but doesn’t let it bother him.

“I see a lot of myself in Pedro.

“As long as he continues to mature, and gets faster and faster, and hones those race skills, he will be a world champion, for sure.”